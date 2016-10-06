Lee succeeds with team tournament

The Promenade Chess Club (PCC) has taken its competitive programme a significant step further with the success of its second team tournament held in Arima on Saturday. The venture, featuring six teams of four members and one reserve each, attracted a number of the country’s leading players together with a group of keen youngsters.

Happy with the outcome of his novel idea, Hayden Lee, founder and leader of the PCC, is now determined to make the event an annual affair, hoping to take the benefits of the celebrated mind game to citizens in other parts of the country.

“While the world now recognises that chess is an enjoyable competitive sport, it is also unique in the mental and social benefits it confers, in its capacity for instilling discipline and its significant role in improving the thinking and conduct of our people, particularly those at the grassroots level,” says Lee. “And this is the real motive behind the Promenade Chess Club, this is the role we are determined to play in helping to build our country.”

Lee expressed the gratitude of his club, not only for the support of tournament participants but also for the assistance he has received from donors and sponsors, including the Ministry of Sport for donating trophies, KFC, Arima, who provided the venue, Payless Supermarket, William Munroe, head of the Black Caucus, Alfred Galy, Robin and Roger Ramdeen for their financial assistance.

It was no surprise when the team headed by six-time national champion Ryan Harper emerged winners, finishing with a perfect score of ten points as each of the five members played both the white and black pieces.

Harper’s team which collected a first prize of $1500 included leading youngsters Joshua Johnson and Gabriella Johnson, fresh from their impressive performance at the recent Olympiad in Azerbaijan, and prominent South schoolboy Isaiah McIntosh.

Scoring seven-and-a-half points and securing the second prize of $1,000 was Alex Winter Roach’s team, which included national champion Kevin Cupid, Esan Wiltshire and Cuban master Jose Raul.

The third prize of $800 was won by the Palladins A team which finished on six points. The team comprised Colin Knight, Dev Soondarsingh, Rickson Thomas and Mark Richards. The PCC team comprised Hayden Lee, Eon Rambally, Jamal Martin and Cesar Ramos.

How far Hayden Lee and his PCC will succeed in converting members of the country’s grassroots into chess players is left to be seen. The objective, at least, is a worthy one. But certainly his intention of repeating last Saturday’s successful team tournament into an annual affair, adding to the sport’s enjoyable action, is a commendable and quite achievable one.

Carry on, Hayden.