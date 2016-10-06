Sanchez tricks them to take Beacon event

Team Foundation’s Norlandy Sanchez of the Dominican Republic narrowly edged to the front of the pack to win the 30-Lap Main Event of the fifth annual Beacon Cycling on the Avenue in Woodbrook on Tuesday night.

Sanchez, along with the other top six finishers, completed the course in a time of 57:09. Nabbing second was Great Britain’s Jonathan Mould while Argentina’s Jose Luis Rivera, representing Team Econo Car, was third. Adam Alexander of Team Foundation was the first local to cross the line, placing fifth, while DPS’s Akil Campbell was next in sixth.

Sanchez was also a winner in the Two-Lap Sprint Invitational, edging Australian Tyler Spurnell and Guyana’s Geron Williams. Other winners on the night included South Claine’s Jabari Whiteman (NLCB 200m Sprint), Breakaway’s Raphael Figueira (Masters 40-49 8-Lap), The Braves’ Nikolai Ho (Elite 3&4 6-Lap), Team Woods’ Rodney Woods (Masters 50-59 4-Lap), PSL’s Cyril Fook (Masters 60+ 4-Lap), Heatwave’s Enrique de Comarmond (Juvenile 4-Lap), DPS’s Teneil Campbell (Ladies’ Open) and Breakaway’s Lorenzo Orosco (Junior Men’s 8-Lap).

Results

Main Event 30 Laps

1. Norlandy Sanchez, Foundation, Dom. Rep., 57:09

2. Jonathan Mould, Great Britain, 57:09

3. Jose Luis Rivera, Team Econo Car, Arg., 57:09

4. Luis Diaz, The Braves, V’zuela, 57:09

5. Adam Alexander, Foundation, T&T, 57:09

6. Akil Campbell, DPS, T&T, 57:09

7. Juan Pimental, Foundation, Dom. Rep., 57:10

8. Phillip Clarke, Barbados, B’dos, 57:10

9. Joshua Alexander, Foundation, T&T, 57:10

NLCB 200m Sprint

1. Jabari Whiteman, Southclaine, T&T

2. Adam Alexander, Foundation, T&T

3. Marloe Rodman, PSL, J’ca

Masters 40-49 - 8 Laps

1. Raphael Figueira, Breakaway CC, T&T

2. Sergio Marques-Pita, Slipstream, T&T

3. Marque Carvalho, Heatwave CC, T&T

Sprint Invitational and International - 2 Laps

1. Norlandy Sanchez, Foundation, Dom. Rep.

2. Tyler Spurnell, PSL, Aus.

3. Geron Williams, Team, Foundation, Guy.

4. Nick Stopler, PSL, N’lands

5. Luis Diaz, The Braves, V’zuela

Elite 3 & 4 - 6 Laps

1. Nikolai Ho, The Braves, T&T

2. Emmanuel Watson, PSL, T&T

3. Christopher Govia, Breakaway CC, T&T

Masters 50-59 - 4 Laps

1. Rodney Woods, Woods, T&T

2. Robin Samuel, Braves, T&T

3. Michael Brown, PSL, T&T

Masters 60+ - 4 Laps

1. Cyril Fook, PSL, T&T

2. Peter Hernandez, Hummingbirds, T&T

3. Joey Nunes, Hummingbirds, T&T

Juveniles 4 Laps

1. Enrique de Comarmond, Heatwave, T&T

2. Darius Beckles, Open Road, T&T

3. Adam Francis, The Braves, T&T

Women’s Open

1. Teniel Campbell, DPS, T&T

2. Kelana Lester, Bike Smith, T&T

3. Tonya Sun Kow, Braves, T&T

Junior Men 8 Laps

1. Lorenzo Orosco, Breakaway, T&T

2. Ronell Woods, Woods, T&T

3. Jabari Whiteman, Southclaine, T&T