Signal Hill puts unbeaten record on the line in Scarborough today

Signal Hill Secondary School ventures over to Scarborough this afternoon seeking its eighth consecutive victory in the Tobago Zone of the Shell/First Citizens Secondary Schoolgirls Football League. The encounter kicks off at 3.45 pm along with the other matches carded for this afternoon in the other three zones.

Asha James has been one of the key components in Signal Hill’s domination thus far this season, combining well with Jelese Alexander and Avonel Loraine to lead their team’s offensive effort.

After Sunday’s round of matches, James moved to the top of the scoring table with 16 goals, two more than previous leading scorer Shauna Lee Govia of Tranquility. Tranquility was on a bye.

Signal Hill’s opponent Scarborough has not been as consistent as it had hoped after its seven matches, securing three wins and four losses so today the Scarborough lasses will be hoping to cause an upset against the leader.

If the result goes in favour of Scarborough, it will please Mason Hall as it tries to catch Signal Hill. The Mason Hall team is in second place with six wins and one loss for a total of 18 points, three behind Signal Hill. It meets Pentecostal Light and Life, which is in fifth place.

The other match-up in the zone will see Bishop’s High facing off against Speyside High.

In the North, Tranquility will take the field versus last-place St Francois Girls while St Joseph Convent hosts Bishop’s High. Leader Diego Martin Central is on a bye.

Fyzabad, too, will seek to keep a clean slate when it meets St Joseph Convent in South. The Fyzabad squad, thanks to the likes of Denecia Prince and Abishai Guy, continues to command the zone and enters the encounter with five wins from as many matches to lead with 15 points, six more than closest challenger, Pleasantville.

The Pleasantville team has three wins and two losses from its five matches and will be keen to complete an easy victory over winless Point Fortin East.

St Augustine will seek to hold off the challenge of Bishop’s High in the lone East Zone match.

Fixtures

Today’s matches

Tobago

Bishop’s High vs Speyside High

Scarborough vs Signal Hill

Mason Hall vs Pentecostal Light and Life

East

St Augustine vs Bishop’s High

St George’s College, bye

San Juan North, bye

North

St Francois Girls vs Tranquility

St Joseph Convent vs Bishop’s High

Diego Martin Central, bye

South

Pleasantville vs Point Fortin East

St Joseph Convent vs Fyzabad

San Fernando East, bye