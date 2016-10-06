Tobago athletes offer motivational words

Success does not come easy, listen to your parents and stay in school were the words of encouragement given to Primary School students by T&T’s Olympian Semoy Hackett.

The Tobago-born athlete was speaking at a Pro-Athlete School Engagement Tour visit to Patience Hill Government Primary and Signal Hill Primary Schools on Friday.

The tour features Hackett and Paralympian gold medallist Akeem Stewart speaking words of motivation and encouragement to Primary School students and eventually the Secondary School audience in Tobago. The tour began at Lambeau Anglican last Thursday.

Hackett expressed the significance of learning your school work, being obedient to both parents and teachers and remaining focused in your endeavours.

“I’m trying to help students stay in school, as athletes we need to go to the schools and try to help bring the kids to the understanding that they can achieve whatever it is they want to be in life instead of going to the other side,” said Hackett.

The tour will continue until October 14 and will include Bon Accord Government, Buccoo Government, Moriah Government, Mason Hall Government, Castara Government, Parlatuvier Anglican Primary School, Happy Haven Primary, St Andrews Anglican, Tablepiece Government, Delaford Roman Catholic, Delaford Anglican, Charlotteville Methodist Primary, Speyisde Anglican, Roxborough Anglican, Belle Garden Anglican, Goodwood Methodist Primary, Pembroke Anglican, Bethesda Government and Black Rock Government.