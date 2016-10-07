Batting collapse leaves A Team staring defeat

COLOMBO—Rahkeem Cornwall secured career-best figures but West Indies A were slumping towards a heavy defeat after suffering another dramatic batting collapse in the opening four-day “Test” against Sri Lanka A here yesterday.

Trailing by 110 runs on first innings, the Caribbean side ended day three of the game at the Khettarama Stadium on 165 for nine – only 55 runs in front heading into today’s final day.

Left-hander Vishaul Singh top-scored again with 46, tail-ender Gudakesh Motie-Kanhai chipped in with 34 while captain Shamarh Brooks got 28, but West Indies A struggled to put meaningful partnerships together.

They were undermined by left-arm spinner Lakshan Sandakan who claimed three for 47 while seamers Asitha Fernando (2-16) and Asela Gunaratne (2-30), along with off-spinner Charith Asalanka (2-27) all supported with two wickets each.

West Indies A never really recovered from losing left-hander Kieran Powell for a first-ball ‘duck’ to the sixth ball of the innings, bowled by Fernando, and they quickly tumbled to 31 for three as opener Rajendra Chandrika (5) and John Campbell (22) also fell cheaply.

For the second time in the game, Vishaul and Brooks came together to repair the innings, this time putting on a crucial 44 for the fourth wicket. Vishaul faced 111 deliveries and struck five fours while Brooks failed to find the boundary in his 95-ball innings.

When Brooks was caught at the wicket off Gunaratne, wicketkeeper Jahmar Hamilton (8) joined Vishaul to post further 28 for the fifth wicket before things fell apart.

Hamilton’s dismissal – caught and bowled by Asalanka – triggered another slide as West Indies A lost four quick wickets for 29 runs, to collapse to 132 for eight. Only a 33-run, ninth wicket stand between Motie-Kanhai and Keon Joseph (9 not out) saved the tourists from being bowled out late in the day.

Motie-Kanhai faced 69 deliveries and counted four fours before becoming Sandakan’s third wicket of a fine spell. Earlier, Cornwall added two more wickets to his six on Wednesday to finish with eight for 108 as Sri Lanka A, resuming on 348 for eight, were dismissed for 386.

Gunaratne, unbeaten on 15 overnight, made 38.

Scoreboard

Sri Lanka A vs West Indies A

WEST INDIES A 1st Inns 276

SRI LANKA A 1st Inns (o/n 348-8)

D Karunaratne c wkp

Hamilton b Motie-Kanhai 131

K Perera b Cornwall 87

L Thirimanne c Brooks b Cornwall 2

R Silva c Singh b Cornwall 17

C Asalanka c Brooks b Roach 18

N Dickwella c Brooks b Cornwall 59

A Gunaratne c Powell b Cornwall 38

A Fernando c Powell b Cornwall 0

L Sandakan lbw b Cornwall 0

L Kumara not out 12

A Fernando b Cornwall 4

Extras (b2, lb4, w1, nb11) 18

TOTAL (all out; 104.5 overs) 386

Fall of wickets: 1-167, 2-171, 3-201, 4-232, 5-317, 6-337, 7-337, 8-337, 9-382, 10-386.

Bowling: Cornwall 38-8-108-8 (nb2), Roach 17-2-76-1 (w1, nb1), Leveridge 3.5-1-25-0 (nb1), Joseph 10-0-66-0 (nb7), Motie-Kanhai 32-5-98-1, Campbell 4-0-7-0.

WEST INDIES A 2nd inns

R Chandrika lbw b Gunaratne 5

K Powell b Asitha Fernando 0

J Campbell lbw b Sandakan 22

S Brooks c wkp

Dickwella b Gunaratne 28

V Singh c wkp

Dickwella b Asitha Fernando 46

J Hamilton c & b Asalanka 8

K Roach lbw b Asalanka 2

R Cornwall lbw b Sandakan 3

G Motie-Kanhai lbw b Sandakan 34

K Joseph not out 9

Extras (b1, w1, nb6) 8

TOTAL (9 wkts, 75.5 overs) 165

Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-24, 3-31, 4-75, 5-103, 6-116, 7-116, 8-132, 9-165.

Bowling: Asitha Fernando 5-1-16-2 (nb1), Kumara 10-2-30-0 (w1, nb1), Gunaratne 15-4-30-2 (nb2), Sandakan 25.5-7-47-3 (nb1), Asalanka 14-5-27-2, Anuk Fernando 6-0-14-0 (nb1).

Position: West Indies A lead by 55 runs.

Toss: West Indies A. Umpires: Heemantha Boteju, Deepal Gunawardene. (CMC)