Dames halt Fatima’s perfect indoor start

Notre Dame became the first team to take a point off of Fatima in the 2016 T&T Hockey Board Indoor Championship Mixed Veterans Division after both clubs battled to a 2-2 draw at the Woodbrook Youth Facility, Hamilton-Holder Street, Woodbrook on Sunday.

The Dames who entered with a draw and win from their first two matches took the lead in the fifth minute through Scott Dopson and then doubled their advantage in the 13th through Keith De Peza.

However, Fatima, which swept past Defence Force (3-2) and Police (2-1) on Saturday rallied with a double from Cristina Abreu in the 15th and 17th minutes to salvage a share of the points,

Despite the drawn result, Fatima leads the five-team table withs seven points from three matches, one more than Queen’s Park which has a match in hand while the Dames are next with five points from three matches, one ahead of Defence Force to complete the four-semifinal qualifiers. This after Police was beaten in all its matches.

In the Trinity Men’s Division, Malvern edged Fatima 4-3 to climb to seven points, two behind joint leaders Carib and Queen’s Park after three matches each.

Petrotrin is fourth with four points from as many matches while Police and Fatima are both without a point from four and three matches respectively and face an uphill battle to qualify for the semifinals.

And in the Under-19 Boys category, the quartet of Paragon and Malvern from Pool A while Queen’s Park and Fatima have advanced from Pool B ahead of their pool deciders which were postponed. This weekend is an off week for the tournament due to the unavailability of the venue with matches set to resume on October 15.