Joseph claims three Tobago Open titles

WASA’s Brittany Joseph was the lone player to capture three individual titles when the two-day Tobago Open Table Tennis Tournament concluded at the Tobago House of Assembly Community Development & Culture Centre, Montessori Drive, Glen Road, Tobago, on Sunday.

Winner of the Under-18 and Under-21 Girls singles titles as well on Saturday, former national champion Joseph returned a day later to win the women’s Open, over last year’s winner Linda Partap-Boodhan 13-11, 6-11, 11-9, 9-11, 11-9.

Earlier in the semifinals, Joseph overcame Carenage Blasters Chelsea Fong 11-4, 12-10, 11-9 and Partap-Boodhan stopped Artienea Gregoire of PowerGen 11-3, 12-10, 11-5.

When the tournament served off Joseph brushed aside UTT’s Jamilia Alexander11-5, 11-5, 11-3; Gregoire 11-2, 8-11, 11-6, 11-4 and Monique Cooper 11-4, 11-5, 7-11, 11-1 to win the her four-team round-robin pool ahead of Gregoire who had wins against Alexander 11-7, 11-2, 11-6 and Cooper, 11-6, 11-6, 11-7.

And in the other pool, Partap-Boodhan defeated Carenage Blasters duo, Chelsea Fong 11-13, 11-8, 9-11, 11-9, 11-3 and Shreya Maharaj 13-11, 5-11, 11-7, 11-5 to top the group. Fong beat Maharaj 11-4, 12-10, 14-12 in the other match.

On Saturday, Joseph proved too much for Artienea Gregoire (11-6, 11-6, 11-7 and Monique Cooper 11-5, 11-8, 9-11, 11-9 to win the three-player Under-21 round-robin series with a 2-0 record. Gregoire won her battle with Cooper 11-5, 11-8, 8-11, 11-9 for second.

And in the Girls Under-18, Joseph had wins against Fong (8-11, 11-6, 11-4, 11-6), Cooper (11-4, 7-11, 11-5, 11-9) and Sheneika Johnson (11-2, 7-11, 11-7, 11-3).

The men’s Open competition provided somewhat of a shock winner as fifth ranked Alaric Humphreys, the young brother of Curtis Humphreys who was after a third straight title emerged the winner. In the decider, Humphreys of the University of T&T rallied past top ranked Yuvraaj Dookram 11-9, 12-10, 4-11, 9-11, 11-8.

Humphreys had earlier brushed aside Finn Bos 11-9, 5-11, 11-1, 11-5; Haadiy Brooker 11-3, 11-1, 11-7; Arun Roopnarine, 11-3, 11-8, 10-12, 8-11, 11-9 and Terrance Corbin 9-11, 12-10, 11-13, 11-5, 11-3 in his main draw knockout matches while Dookram ousted Terrell Abbott, Anson Lowkie 11-0, 14-12, 11-8; veteran and former T&T and regional champion Lionel Darceuil 11-6, 6-11, 11-4, 11-4 and five-time national champion Reeza Burke 11-9, 8-11, 11-9, 11-5

The older Humphreys’ Curtis, ranked second was a surprise loser in the round-of-16 to 11th ranked Sarvesh Mungal. In the Under-21 Boys final, Benoni Daniel of Bago Slammers defeated Sarvesh Mungal 9-11, 8-11, 11-9, 11-9, 11-7.

In the semifinals, Daniel defeated Amresh Mungal 11-7, 11-6, 15-13 and Sarvesh Mungal stopped Joshua Maxwell 11-7, 11-9, 8-11, 11-2.

Jesse Dookie of Carenage Blasters lifted the title in the Under-15 Boys category via his 6-11, 9-11, 12-10, 11-6, 12-10 win over Derron Douglas of Bago Slammers

Dookie advanced to the final after he ousted Nikoli Barbour-Alexis 12-10, 11-13, 11-8, 11-8 in his semifinal while Douglas overcame Messiah Walcot 11-1, 12-10, 11-2

Shreya Maharaj repeated in the Under-15 Girls competition with an 11-13, 11-6, 13-11, 12-10 win over WASA’s Chelsea Fong

Maharaj booked her spot in the title match when he beat Shanekah Johnson in her semifinal and Maharj booted Shurja Welch. Maharaj also took home the Under-13 crown courtesy her 11-7, 8-11, 12-10, 11-8 win over Welch.

This after Maharaj humbled Rayanna Boodhan 11-6, 11-8, 11-8 and Welch beat Sheneika Collette 11-9, 11-2, 11-6 in their semifinals.

In the Under-11 Girls’, Brianna Solomon of Bago Slammers ended with a 2-0 record to claim top honors in her round-robins series courtesy wins over Gladiator’s Rebekah Sterling 11-6, 11-9 and club-mate Sheneika Collette 10-12, 11-3, 15-13.

Another Bago Slammers player in winners’ row was Jalen Kerr who overcame Jamali Mauge 11-5, 12-14, 10-12, 11-6, 11-7 in the Under-11 Boys final.

Kerr reached the final after beating Vheer Samnarine 12-10, 11-2, 11-1 while Mauge battled past Nicholas O’Young 12-10, 12-10, 11-9 in their semifinals.