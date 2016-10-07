Naps, Pres close gap on Shiva Boys

Two-time defending champions Naparima College and Presentation College of San Fernando both picked up important victories to close the gap on leaders Shiva Boys Hindu College to three points when matches in the Premier Division of the 15-team 2016 Shell/First Citizens Secondary Schools Football League continued yesterday.

With Shiva Boys winning away 1-0 to Signal Hill on Wednesday, the pressure was on the chasing pack to keep pace and Naparima playing at its Lewis Street, San Fernando home ground, got a double from Akinola Gregory and one from the league's top scorer, Isaiah Lee to whip Pleasantville 3-1. Anfernee Joefield got the lone reply for Pleasantvillle.

With the Naparima improved to 19 points from eight matches, the same as Presentation College and three behind Shiva Boys, but with a match in hand.

The scenes were more dramatic down at Morne Coco Road, Westmoorings with Alex Lee-Yaw scoring a hat-trick, including an 85th minute winner for Presentation College to hand St Anthony's a second straight home loss.

National Under-17 midfielder, Che Benny put the host ahead inside the first ten minutes, but Lee-Yaw replied with strikes in the 18th and 27th for Presentation to lead 2-1 at the half-time whistle.

With 14 minutes left in the match, another national Under-17 standout, Jaydon Prowell drew the “Westmooring Tigers” level, but with five minutes left on the clock Lee-Yaw snatched all three points for the visitors to keep their title hopes alive and dent the host chances as well.

Elswhere, St Mary’s close to within a point of St Anthony's in fifth spot with a 1-0 road win over Fyzabad Secondary thanks to Daniel Conocchiari; Queen's Royal College got its first win of the season, 2-1 against San Juan North Secondary; East Mucurapo Secondary also won 2-1 at home to St Benedict’s College and St Augustine Secondary blanked Fatima College 2-0. Matches resume tomorrow.

Standings

Teams P W D L F A Pts

Shiva Boys 9 7 1 1 17 8 22

Naparima 8 6 1 1 16 7 19

Pres (San F'do) 9 6 1 2 12 9 19

St Anthony's 8 5 1 2 21 12 16

St Mary's 9 4 3 2 10 11 15

Results

Yesterday

QRC 2 (Daris Dickson, Jean-Paul Rochford) vs San Juan North 1 (Renaldo Boyce)

East Mucurapo 2 (Mickell Ravello 75th o.g, Zion Mc Leod 90+3) vs St Benedict’s 1 (Jaycee Parris 64th)

Presentation 3 (Alex Lee-Yaw 18th, 27th, 85th) vs St Anthony’s 2 (Che Benny 8th, Jaydon Powell 76th pen)

St Augustine 2 (Emmanuel Cumberbatch, Kendell Hitlal) vs Fatima 0

St Mary's 1 (Daniel Conocchiari) vs Fyzabad Sec 0

Naparima 3 (Akinola Gregory 2, Isaiah Lee) vs Pleasantville 1 (Anferee Joefield)

Wednesday

Shiva Boys 1 (Junior Assoon 24th) vs Signal Hill 0