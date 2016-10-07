Rich Legacy for Beckett

Rich Legacy will be a much better price than her only serious time-handicap rival, Sobetsu, in the group one Fillies’ Mile at Newmarket this afternoon, when ground conditions should be good and indeed, absolutely perfect.

Ralph Beckett’s charge has already achieved high grade status, staying on strongly to beat Grecian Light three-quarters of a length in the group two May Hill over a similar distance during the St Leger meeting last month.

Nine days later twice-raced Sobetsu won by ten lengths on the famous Rowley Mile. Very impressive, sauntering clear under William Buick, but the actual time-figure is short of that recorded by Rich Legacy on Town Moor.

Probability is Sobetsu will improve but it’s not guaranteed. Given Rich Legacy is just the type for a slog, and certainly considerably superior to six other winners from high-profile yards, this Holy Roman Emperor filly is considered a professional special each-way bet.

Of course, bookmakers will be hoping and praying (possibly paying!) to get one taken out, to reduce placings to two (from three!), but with the cost of entry and declaration so expensive surely they will all run. Never underestimate the enemy though.

We’re in for a treat from the get-go with Mrs Danvers attempting to preserve an unbeaten record in the opening group three Cornwallis Stakes over five furlongs under Richard Kingscote, arguably the very best jock in town!

Richard’s riding this season has been a revelation, right back to where he was before being smashed up, literally, in an horrendous fall two years ago, while computer champion!

Mrs Danvers, ridden for the first time by Kingscote, improved considerably when notching her fourth success at Newbury eight weeks ago.

Wisely, trainer Jonathan Portman has given this grey Hellvyn filly plenty of recovery time and, apparently, she is bursting to run again. That’s how you want thoroughbreds, happy.

Battash isn’t without a chance but Paul Hanagan looks tired and frail, wish he’d take it much easier in the Dubai sun while doing his winter stint for Hamdan Al Maktoum. We all have a physical limit.

At York, where good to firm is forecast for another seven-race programme, we’re chancing thrice-raced Kodicat to reverse course and distance with Her Terms in the Maiden Stakes over five furlongs’ each-way, again!

SELECTIONS

1.35 MRS DANVERS

2.50 KODICAT (nap-e.w.)

3.10 RICH LEGACY