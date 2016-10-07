U-20 Warriors leave for Panama camp

T&T’s Under 20 Men’s Team will depart for Panama City, Panama today for their final training camp ahead of the Caribbean Football Union Final Round of Under 20 qualification in Curacao later this month.

Commenting on his 23-man team selected T&T coach Brian Williams said he has selected what at this time he believe is the best selection of players for the tournament.

“We’ve seen some new players since the last tournament and the majority of the squad has been recalled and we have a couple additions. We have assessed the readiness of the players, obviously some of the guys went back to their teams in North American and the United Kingdom and the local boys have been with their clubs and colleges,” Williams said.

While in Panama, T&T will play two training matches against local teams on October 13 and 17 ahead of the CFU tournament where they meet Cuba in their opener on October 22 in Curacao.

T&T, the CFU defending champions will next face St Lucia on October 24 before ending Group B round-robin play versus Haiti on October 26 at the Stadio Ergilio Hato. Group A comprises of hosts Curacao, Bermuda, St Kitts/Nevis and Antigua/Barbuda.

At the end of the round-robin series, the top two teams in each group will advance to the semi-finals as well as gain automatic passage to the Concacaf Final round which will be played in Costa Rica, next February.

The semi-finals will be played on October 28 and the final and third place match will take place two data later. In addition to the semifinalist, the bets third placed team in the round-robin series will also qualify to the Concacaf stage.

Under-20 T&T squad

CFU Under-20 Championship October 21–30:

Goalkkeeper: Jabari Brice (St Anthony’s), Denzil Smith (Shiva Boys)

Defenders: Taryk Sampson (Ma Pau Stars), Keirron Mason (Marabella Family CC), Kori Cupid ( Presentation, San F'do), Isaiah Garcia (W- Connection), Keston Julien (San Juan Jabloteh), Andrew Rullow (University of Charleston), Noah Powder (New York Red Bulls), Rondell Payne (Naparima College), Jacob Sooklal (University of Ontario Institute of Technology).

Midfielders: Jabari Mitchell (W Connection), Morgan Bruce De Rouche (KRC Genk), Kareem Riley (Presentation, San F'do), Shane Sandy (Naparima ), Micah Lansiquot (East Mucurapo), Moses Jaikeran (Harlem Strikers)

Forwards: Nicholas Dillon (Central FC), Taofik Lucas Walker (DC United), Jarred Dass (Stony Brook University), Isaiah Hudson (Naparima), Kathon St. Hillaire (St Anthony’s), Josh Toussaint (St Ann’s Rangers.