Just trying to make a ‘Point!’

Blue Point, is he one of several serious challengers to Churchill for the group one Dewhurst Stakes over seven furlongs at Newmarket today, or just part of another quality ‘field’ waiting to be summarily dismissed by yet another Aidan O’Brien ‘special?’

Time-handicap ratings are vital; we’re unconvinced about Churchill, a Galileo colt, winner of four successive races.

They include a hard-fought success in the listed Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot back in June, when landing a colossal gamble for owners messrs Tabor, Magnier and Smith, chief patrons of O’Brien’s Coolmore complex.

Make no mistake this is a genuine classic trial down the Rowley Mile course, which takes no prisoners with a stiff uphill climb to the line; any chink in the armoury of Churchill will definitely be exposed and I’m totally convinced this high-profile Irish raider represents my ‘lay of the day!’

Although Godolphin-owned Blue Point hasn’t tackled beyond six furlongs this Charles Appleby-trained Shamardal colt stayed on strongly over the course a fortnight ago, beaten only three-quarters by ultra-consistent, The Last Lion, in our group one ‘Middle Park!’

You can bet Blue Point will stay alright and this distance should also suit unbeaten Mick Channon-trained Tara Celeb in the seventeen-runner nursery.

Graham Lee becomes the third jockey to rider the twice-raced Exclebration filly which somewhat comfortably replicated a Goodwood debut when beating Fields Of Song by a head at Leicester nineteen days ago.

Tara Celeb improved considerably but lines up with a BHA rating of only 6lbs more and napped again to complete a hat-trick.

Drawn one, right on the favoured far rail, from an in-form yard, with a master of his profession riding; enough boxes ticked?

Sandwiched between is a tasty ten-runner group two Autumn Stakes over a mile, Montataire is one of them; Mark Johnston’s charge disappointed over course and distance last month, unaccountably.

Probably front-running didn’t suit this Cape Cross colt and so, knowing what ‘Johnno’ often achieves when setting out on retrieving missions, Montataire is ‘risked’ again; William Buick will doubtless keep him handy, in readiness for a late surge.

Three wonderful juvenile races on arguably the best track on earth; it’s great to be alive, whatever happens at the undisputed ‘home of English racing!’