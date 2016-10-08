More Licks

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka—West Indies predictably crashed to a seven-wicket loss in the opening four-day “Test” against Sri Lanka A yesterday, to fall 1-0 behind in the three-match series.

Resuming the final day here at the Khettarama Stadium on 165 for nine in their second innings – only 55 runs ahead – West Indies A added just ten more runs before being bowled out.

Left-arm spinner Lakshan Sandakan was the best bowler with four for 51 while seamer Asitha Fernando (2-21), off-spinner Charith Asalanka (2-27) and pacer Asela Gunaratne (2-30), all finished with two wickets each.

Set a modest target of 66, Sri Lanka A were carried by captain Dimuth Karunaratne who stroked an unbeaten 39 while opening partner Lahiru Thirimanne hit 21.

The pair put on 43 for the first wicket with Karunaratne facing 63 balls and notching seven fours and Thirimanne striking three fours and a six off 39 deliveries.

Fast bowler Keon Joseph, however, took some of the shine off the victory by removing Roshen Silva without scoring and Asalanka for one, as Sri Lanka A lost three quick wickets for 13 runs.

The second Test begins in Pallekele on Tuesday.

SCOREBOARD

Sri Lanka A vs Windies A

4th day, 1st ‘Test’

WEST INDIES A 1st Innings 276

SRI LANKA A 1st Innings 386

WEST INDIES A 2nd innings

(overnight 165 for nine)

R Chandrika lbw b Gunaratne 5

K Powell b Asitha Fernando 0

J Campbell lbw b Sandakan 22

S Brooks c wkp Dickwella b Gunaratne 28

V Singh c wkp Dickwella b Asitha Fernando 46

J Hamilton c & b Asalanka 8

K Roach lbw b Asalanka 2

R Cornwall lbw b Sandakan 3

G Motie-Kanhai lbw b Sandakan 34

K Joseph not out 9

R Leveridge st Dickwella b Sandakan 6

Extras (b1, lb1, w1, nb6) 9

TOTAL (all out, 79.2 overs) 175

Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-24, 3-31, 4-75, 5-103, 6-116, 7-116, 8-132, 9-165, 10-175.

Bowling: Asitha Fernando 7-2-21-2 (nb1), Kumara 10-2-30-0 (w1, nb1), Gunaratne 15-4-30-2 (nb2), Sandakan 27.2-7-47-3 (nb1), Asalanka 14-5-27-2, Anuk Fernando 6-0-14-0 (nb1).

SRI LANKA A 2nd innings (target: 66 runs)

D Karunartne not out 39

L Thirimanne lbw b Cornwall 21

R Silva b Joseph 0

C Asalanka c Moti-Kanhai b Joseph 1

N Dickwella not out 4

Extras (lb1, nb1) 2

TOTAL (3 wkts, 20.3 overs) 67

Fall of wickets: 1-43, 2-44, 3-56.

Bowling: Roach 4-0-13-0, Cornwall 10-3-30-1, Joseph 6-1-17-2 (nb1), Motie-Kanhai 0.3-0-6-0..

Result: Sri Lanka A won by seven wickets.

Series: Sri Lanka A lead three-match series 1-0.

Toss: West Indies A.

Umpires: Heemantha Boteju, Deepal Gunawardene.

(CMC)