Shiva Boys host St Anthony’s in key SSFL clash

With just over three weeks to go in the race for 15-team 2016 Shell/First Citizens Secondary Schools Football League Premier Division title, current leader Shiva Boys Hindu College will be hoping to take a giant step towards dethroning two-time defending champions Naparima College today.

The Hayden Ryan-coached team currently sits at the top of the table with 22 points from nine matches, three clear of South zone rivals, Naparima College and Presentation College of San Fernando, while St Anthony’s College has fallen off the pace after two straight defeats to remain on 16 points from eight matches.

Today at the David Williams Recreation Ground, Penal from 3.30pm, Shiva Boys, buoyed by its 1-0 road win over Signal Hill on Tuesday, will welcome St Anthony’s, which is coming off of Thursday’s 2-3 home loss to Presentation, 2-3.

For the clash, coach Ryan will have a full complement of players to chose from minus national Under-20 goalkeeper Denzil Smith while St Anthony’s will be without its goalkeeper Jabari Brice and striker, Kathon St Hillaire, also because of national youth team duties in Panama.

Naparima which will be without Rondell Payne, Shane Sandy and Isaiah Hudson due to national Under-20 duties as well journey north to face a surging St Mary’s College, fifth on the table at Serpentine Road, St Clair.

The Angus Eve-coached Naparima enters on the match on a high, after a 3-1 win over Pleasantville while the “Saints” are coming off a 1-0 away win at Fyzabad Secondary and will be at full strength barring any injuries.

Down at the Mannie Ramjohn Stadium, Marabella, Presentation College brimming with confidence after its win away to the “Westmooring Tigers” thanks to a hat-trick from Alex Lee-Yaw does battle with southern rivals, Fyzabad from 2pm.

National Under-20 pair Kori Cupid and Kareem Riley misses out for Presentation while Shawn Albert is suspended for Fyzabad.

Down at the bottom of the table, former SSFL powerhouses St Benedict’s College and Queen’s Royal College, occupy two of the three relegation spots and need to start picking up wins and will have a great chance to do so, when they clash in the second match at Marabella from 4pm.

Elsewhere, Fatima College host East Mucurapo at Fatima Grounds, Mucurapo Road in another encounter which can have an direct impact on relegation while Trinity Moka which is also in danger of the drop host Signal Hill at Moka, Maraval and Pleasantville entertains St Augustine.

TODAY’S MATCHES

Trinity College Moka vs Signal Hill, Moka, Maraval, 3.30pm

Presentation San F’do vs Fyzabad Sec, Mannie Ramjohn Stadium, Mareballa, 2pm

St Benedict’s vs QRC, Mannie Ramjohn Stadium, Mareballa, 4pm

Shiva Boys vs St Anthony’s, David Williams Recreation Ground, Penal, 3.30pm

Fatima vs East Mucurapo, Fatima Ground, Mucurapo Road, 3.30pm

Pleasantville vs St Augustine, Pleasantville, 3.30pm

St Mary’s vs Naparima, St Mary’s Ground, Serpentine Road, St Clair, 3.30pm

CURRENT SSFL PREMIER DIVISION STANDINGS

Teams P W D L F A Pts

Shiva Boys 9 7 1 1 17 8 22

Naparima 8 6 1 1 16 7 19

Pres (San F'do) 9 6 1 2 12 9 19

St Anthony's 8 5 1 2 21 12 16

St Mary's 9 4 3 2 10 11 15

Fyzabad Sec 9 3 2 4 16 13 11

San Juan North 9 3 2 4 15 14 11

Signal Hill 8 3 2 3 10 9 11

St Augustine 9 2 5 2 9 9 11

P’ville 8 2 3 3 10 12 9

Fatima 8 2 2 4 11 14 8

East Mucurapo 8 2 1 5 10 13 7

Trinity Moka 8 2 1 5 3 15 7

QRC 8 1 3 4 5 8 6

St Benedict's 8 0 2 6 4 14 2

TOP SCORERS

8—Isaiah Lee

5—Haile Beckles, Zion Mc Leod

4—Ken Bhola, Rahim Gordon, Kathon St Hillaire, Alleric Williams, Akil Frank, Junior Assoon, Renaldo Boyce

3—Kareem Riley, Tyrel Baptiste, Jerome Cyrus, Stephon Marcano, Yohannes Richardson, Micah Lansiquot, Trey La Motte, Tyrese Spicer, Tyrell Cameron, Omarley James, N’Kosi Salandy, Che Benny, Akinola Gregory, Alex Lee-Yaw

2—Tyrell Emmanuel, Jordan Riley, Justin Araujo-Wilson, Ronaldo Edwards, Jevaughn Humphreys, Nathaniel Dyer, Natinni Jones, Shaquille Louison, Jezneel Duntin, Kerdel Sween, Jahreed Murray, Zion Holder, Daniel Cowan, Daviyd Jones, Nashorn Simon, Tigana O’Brien, Andrew Abraham, Anfernee Joefield, Daniel Conocchiari, Jacey Parris, Anthony Samuel

1—Isaiah Mc Lean, Saleem Henry, Tigana O'Brien, Mattheus Granger, Denzil Marcano, Shobal Celestin, Derron John, Isaiah Alexander, Ackeem Benjamin, Dillon Yearwood, Renaldo Francois, Jarod Gordon, Liam De Verteuil, Keyon Williams, N'Kosi Chance, Jabari Hodge, Jude Phillip, Mark Ramdeen, Anfernee Stokes, Kori Cupid, Nathaniel Williams (own goal), Kerdell Sween (own goal), Josiah St Baird, Jesse Williams, Judah Garcia, Nicholas Moyou, Justin Sadoo, Tyrese Bailey, Miguel Garraway, Jabari Mc Kell, Shaquille Williams, Jerome Samuel, Judah St Louis, Kalev Kiel, Jelanie James, Krishorn Alexander, Kendell Hitlal, Jaydon Prowell, Darius Dickson, Jean-Paul Rochford, Mikel Ravello (own goal)