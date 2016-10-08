Triathlon multi-sport series October 16

The T&T Triathlon Federation will kick off its third annual Secondary Schools Multi-Sport Series with an aquathlon at the Flying Fish Pool, Federation Park on October 16. The event will be followed by a duathlon in March next year and a triathlon in May.

The High Point TTTF Secondary Schools Multi-Sport trophy will be up for grabs at the end of the series and the winner will be based on the points earned by the schools.

Consisting of a run and a swim, an aquathlon is a fun, safe way to introduce children to multi-sport. The race will begin on the field next to the Flying Fish pool, where each age group will run a specified distance. This will be followed by a swim in the 25M pool and end with a run to finish the race.

“The executive committee has worked very hard to ensure that this event is a great success. We are looking forward to a day of fair, healthy and enjoyable competition, as we strive to promote multi-sport in schools and by extension in Trinidad & Tobago, so we are hoping for a fantastic turnout.” said TTTF President, Karen Araujo.

The distances for each age group will be as follows:

Individuals​

• 12-13​: 3 loops Run​/200M Swim​/2 loop Run

• 14-15​: 4 loops Run​/300M Swim​/3 loops Run

• 16 & Over​: 6 loops Run​/400M Swim​/4 loops Run

Relays

• All ages​: 4 loops Run​/300M Swim​/3 loop Run