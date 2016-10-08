Minister of Public Administration and Communications Maxie Cuffie said the former People’s Partnership government spent $331 million on a Microsoft software agreement that could not be used and...
Triathlon multi-sport series October 16
The T&T Triathlon Federation will kick off its third annual Secondary Schools Multi-Sport Series with an aquathlon at the Flying Fish Pool, Federation Park on October 16. The event will be followed by a duathlon in March next year and a triathlon in May.
The High Point TTTF Secondary Schools Multi-Sport trophy will be up for grabs at the end of the series and the winner will be based on the points earned by the schools.
Consisting of a run and a swim, an aquathlon is a fun, safe way to introduce children to multi-sport. The race will begin on the field next to the Flying Fish pool, where each age group will run a specified distance. This will be followed by a swim in the 25M pool and end with a run to finish the race.
“The executive committee has worked very hard to ensure that this event is a great success. We are looking forward to a day of fair, healthy and enjoyable competition, as we strive to promote multi-sport in schools and by extension in Trinidad & Tobago, so we are hoping for a fantastic turnout.” said TTTF President, Karen Araujo.
The distances for each age group will be as follows:
Individuals
• 12-13: 3 loops Run/200M Swim/2 loop Run
• 14-15: 4 loops Run/300M Swim/3 loops Run
• 16 & Over: 6 loops Run/400M Swim/4 loops Run
Relays
• All ages: 4 loops Run/300M Swim/3 loop Run
