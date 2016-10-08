Web Source takes TTWCA title

Web Source cricket team was in top form, as they took first place at the official opening ceremony of the T&T’s 1st Invitational day/night windball cricket tournament at the National Hockey Centre last Saturday

Web Source got the better of Furniture Boys in the Men’s Open Division. Picking up the Ladies title was the very consistent Tamana Utd who got the better of Cricket Lovers. Wrapping up the presentation were We Haul/Maytech Anthrax, winners of the 2015 Master’s Division. National cricketer Kirbyina Alexanderand Michael ‘Spy’ Jaikaran picked up the majority of individual player awards in both the Ladies and Master’s divisions respectively.

Scores:

MASTER’S DIVISION

United Progressors 90/3 (Sheldon Thomas 24, Dennis Daniel 19, Roger Millien 1/5) vs Drifters 88/6. Roger Khan 47, Rocky Jacob 16, Sheldon Thomas 2/18) - United Progressors won by 2 runs

Team Anthrax 129/3 (Sunil Boodoosingh 43, Imtiaz Ali 29) vs Drifters 115/5 (Andy Ruiz 50, Darren Modeste 13, Alex Fredrick 1/11) - Team Anthrax won by 14 runs

MEN OPEN DIVISION

Aranjuez SC- 71/6 (Hanuman Moonsammy 16 Kadeem Williams 15, Kirton Samuel 2/4) vs Raiders 75/2(6.5 Overs) (Ryan Ramasray 21, Vishwanath Seenath 14) - Raiders won by 8 wkts.

Silver Spurs-123/3 (Michael Harry 36, Sunil Boodansingh 38, Arshard Baal 2/12) vs IMG-88/7 (Franklin Rouse 18, Collin Roberts 22, Nicky Rampersad 2/13) - Silver Spurs won by 35 runs

United Peace Makers- 129/2 (Akeem Alverez 49, Chris Pattia 25) vs Bling United 114/4 (Kerry Gonzales 29, Amrit Rampersad 20, Chris Pattia 3/2) - United Peace Makers won by 35 runs

Mix Up Boys 92/6 (Riaff Ali 32, Rivas Abdool 1/6) vs Tunapuna Strikers 55/8 (Nicholas Datherdeen 13, Kwinsi Williams 13, Sheldon Belcon 2/13) - Mix Up Boys won by 37 runs

Curepe SK-47/10 (Saddiq Ramjohn 12, Jacob Larode 3/3, Jahron Alfred 3/3 Roger Ramberan 3/3) vs Rampage- 50/3 (4 Overs) (Derwin Christian 20, Ameer Ali 2/8) - Rampage won by 7 wkts.

Wrecking Crew- 48/6 (Rishi Mannah 16, Verune Ramnarine 14, Joram Hardial-1/2) vs United All Stars- 52/4 (5.5) (Juan Carlos Narine 23 Anthony Lara 1/1) - United All Stars won by 6 wkts.

ASII- 97/8 (Kendell Samuel 27 Daniel Sookram 17 Darren Chaitra 4/12) vs Autorama Gunners 86/7 (Amit Jaggernauth 40 Avin Rampersad 26, Rikki Ramlakhan 2/8) - AS 2 won by 11 runs.

United Peace Makers 87/3 (Chris Pattia 28 Rishi Paheman 22) vs Wrecking Crew- 73/8 (Virat Singh 18 Ravi Naidoo 13 Antonio Gonzales 2/18) - United Peace Makers won by 14 runs.

Bamboo 90.5 All Stars 137/0 (Clint Williams 49 Reyad Emrit 45) vs Autorama Gunners 132/6 (Justin Mangroo 35 Shakeel Prince 30 Dillon Mata-2/11) - Gunners won by 4 wkts.

Bling Renegades - 53/9 (Steve Alfonzo 17 Terrence Hinds 3/15 Ryan Valentine 3/2) vs Web Source S&S -57/2 (4 Overs) (Terrence Hinds 22, Avian Mejias 22) - Web Source won by 8 wkts.

Rampage- 82/6 (Jahron Alfred 26, Ravi Saith 16, (Rivas Abdool 2/8) vs Tunapuna Strikers- 83/0 (Darius Besai 50, Kwinsi Williams 25) - Tunapuna Strikers won by 10wkts.

Bustin Loose- 67/5 (Justin Salick 14, Ravendra Singh 3/5) vs Suicidal Crew- 59/8 (Damian Peters 13, Tramel Ghany 3/3 Ryan Ramoutar 3/14) - Bustin’ Loose won by 8 runs.

WOMEN DIVISION

15. Players SC 80/5 (Nadia Mohammed 29, Rian Rampersad 22, Amanda Samaroo 1/8) vs Ball Players SC- 83/1 (Amanda Samaroo 34 Kirbyina Alexander 26) - Ball Players won by 9 wkts.