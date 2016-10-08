Windies may feature in Champions League

The West Indies may get to play at the 2017 International Cricket Council (ICC) Champions Trophy next year if the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) gives in to the Lodha Committee.

At the cut off point for Champions Trophy qualification which was last October, the West Indies were ranked outside the top eight in ODI cricket and was cut from the tournament, they won back in 2004. However, there is a glimmer of hope that they may get in after all, at the expense of the Indian national team.

The Lodha committee set up to look at the administration of cricket by the BCCI in India has recommended that the BCCI take a break of 15 days before and after the Indian Premier League.

The ICC Champions Trophy is scheduled to start on June 1 and the IPL generally ends in the last week of May (The schedule of 2017 is not been prepared yet). Keeping the packed international schedule in mind, BCCI president Anurag Thakur feels it will be impossible to keep a fortnight’s gap between these two tournaments.

A top ranking official at the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) has poured cold water over the possibility of this happening saying : “I don’t think that the BCCI would miss the Champions Trophy because of the fall out it will have with the ICC. At the end of the day, the fines will be huge for the BCCI, if they don’t take up their position.

“Added to this, they have been ignoring the Lodha committee and their recommendations, so why would they now turn around the adopt this recommendation that would put them in some hot water. Anyway you look at it they will lose if they adopt the Lodha recommendation. They would want to make sure and play the IPL because of the financial and other gains and would also not want to incur a heavy fine and possible sanction from the ICC, if they miss the Champions Trophy.”

The Supreme Court in Delhi has put off passing a final order concerning the BCCI's implementation of the Lodha Committee recommendations until its next working day, which is October 17 because the court breaks for Dussehra holidays for a week.

The court had initially given the board one day to provide an undertaking that it would accept the recommendations “unconditionally” by October 7, but the delay was because the entire three-judge bench, comprising Chief Justice TS Thakur and Justices AM Khanvilkar and DY Chandrachud, which had heard the matter on Thursday, was not available after lunch yesterday.

LODHA COMMITTEE RECOMMENDATIONS

“BCCI take a break of 15 days before and after the Indian Premier League.”

CURRENT ICC ODI RANKINGS

Team Matches Points Rating

Australia 49 5894 120

South Africa 50 5685 114

New Zealand 41 4631 113

India 48 5278 110

England 51 5469 107

Sri Lanka 56 5657 101

Bangladesh 27 2568 95

Pakistan 51 4555 89

West Indies 33 2919 88

Afghanistan 26 1341 52

Zimbabwe 46 2112 46

Ireland 20 834 42