Cunupia moves ahead in Super League

Gorean Highley and Michael Yaw Darko scored a goal each to lead Cunupia FC to a 2-0 win over T&T Prisons FC and top spot in the T&T Football Association National Super League Championship Division on Saturday.

Highley, a former Digicel T&T Pro League standout at the now defunct Joe Public, W Connection and Ma Pau Stars (formerly North East Stars) opened the scoring in the tenth minute while Yaw Darko added the other two minutes before the half-time whistle at the Youth Training Centre, Ground, Arouca.

With the win, Cunupia FC moved to 19 points from ten matches, one ahead of previous leader, University of T&T which suffered a shock 3-2 loss at cellar-placed Petit Valley/Diego Martin United.

From as early as the fourth minute, the host sounded their intentions to play spoilers when Eric Charles opened the scoirng, but UTT got back on level terms in the 22nd minute at Diego Martin North Secondary School Ground when Isaiah Mejias netted.

However, within three minutes, Samuel Delice restored the lead which it took into the break 2-1.

Seven minutes after the restart, Weah Adams equalised for UTT for a second time but Delice was in no mood to see his team drop two valuable points, and regained the lead in the 56th which they held on to until the final whistle as they seek to avoid the drop.

Despite the win, Petit Valley/Diego Martin stayed bottom of the table with eight points, from ten matches, the same as last year’s runner-up, T&T Prisom Service.

At Pascal Recreation Ground, Diego Martin, Saddle Hill Hotspur denied Barrackpore United from going top, with a 3-1 upset.

The southerners looked set for all three points when Mikheil Peters scored after only four minutes, which they took into the break.

But after the re-start it was all Hotspurs as Cyrano Glen, the brother of former national striker Cornell Glen drew his team level in the 49th before he added a second in the 67th followed by an insure item from Hakeem King, eight minutes from the final whistle to ensure victory.

The win lifted Hotspurs to ten points from nine matches, while Barrackpore stayed third with 17, the same as Central 500 Spartans, who have a match in hand.

Up at Dibe Recreation Ground, Long Circular, there was no such hiccup as Youth Stars inspired by a hat-trick from Hakeem Legall blasted the faltering Carenage United 8-1.

Legall got his goals in the eight, 82nd and 88th to move ahead in the goalscoring title race with 11, two ahead of Peters, Yaw Darko and Stevon Stoute, while Jelani Mitchell chipped in with a double, and Henson Charles and Ackeel Sterling one each.

Carenage United also conceded an own goal, while Clint Williams got its consolation item.

Results

Cunupia FC 2 (Gorean Highley 10th, Michael Yaw Darko 43rd) vs T&T Prisons 0

Saddle Hill Hotspur 3 (Cyrano Glen 49th, 67th, Hakeem King 82nd) vs Barrackpore United SC 1 (Mikheil Peters 4th).

Petit Valley/Diego Martin Utd 3 (Samuel Delice 25th, 56th, Eric Charles 4th) vs UTT 2 (Isaiah Mejias 22nd, Weah Adams 52nd)

Youth Stars 8 (Hakeem Legall 8th, 82nd, 88th, Jelani Mitchell 13th, 83rd, own goal tenth, Henson Charles 38th, Ackeel Sterling 79th) vs Carenage United 1 (Clint Williams 33rd)

Fixtures

Knockout quarterfinals

Wednesday

Santa Rosa vs UTT, Marvin Lee Stadium, Macoya, 5pm

Carenage United vs 1976 FC Phoenix, Dibe Rec. Ground, Long Circular, St James, 5pm

Petrotrin Palo Seco vs Police FC, Palo Seco Municipal Stadium, Palo Seco, 6.30pm

Youth Stars vs Bethel United, Cyd Gray Sports Complex, Roxborough, 6pm

Standings

Teams P W D L F A Pts

Cunupia FC 10 6 1 3 25 14 19

UTT 10 5 3 2 21 14 18

Barrackpore 10 5 2 3 22 15 17

Central 500 9 5 2 2 19 14 17

Youth Stars 8 4 0 4 22 16 12

Carenage United 10 3 2 5 15 27 11

Saddle Hill 9 3 1 5 16 24 10

T&T Prisons 10 1 5 4 13 19 8

P.V/D.M Utd 10 2 2 6 14 25 8