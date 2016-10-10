Hope signals selectors with bright 76

SHARJAH—Right-hander Shai Hope staked his claim for a place in next week’s first Test with a classy half-century on the final day of the West Indies’ drawn three-day tour match against the Pakistan Cricket Board Patron’s XI here yesterday.

The 22-year-old, who has played six Tests with little success, hit 76 as West Indies were dismissed for 297 in their first innings at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Left-hander Darren Bravo, however, failed to build on his overnight success and complete triple figures as he fell for 91, while wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich got 33.

In reply, the PCB Patron’s XI finished on 26 for three as the game petered out tamely.

Off-spinner Kraigg Brathwaite managed to create some strife in the little time available, picking up two wickets for three runs.

The day/night “pink ball” affair was a warm-up for Thursday’s start of the historic day/night Test between West Indies and Pakistan in Dubai.

And the Caribbean side would have been pleased with their outing, especially with Hope, Bravo and opener Kraigg Brathwaite gathering half-centuries.

Resuming the day on 174 for two, Bravo and Hope extended their third wicket stand to 93 before being separated, when Bravo was caught at the wicket off seamer Shan Masood after adding 18 runs to his overnight 73.

All told, he faced 267 balls and struck 12 fours and three sixes.

His dismissal saw three wickets for 26 runs as Jermaine Blackwood (13) and Roston Chase (0) followed cheaply to leave the Windies on 235 for five.

However, Hope continued to play positively in an innings including six fours and coming from 224 balls. He put on 51 for the sixth wicket with Dowrich who struck five fours in a 70-ball knock, in a partnership which steadied the innings.

When Hope perished, West Indies’ fell away badly, losing their last four wickets for 11 runs in the space of 41 deliveries.

SCOREBOARD

PCB Patron’s XI vs West Indies

PCB Patron’s XI 1st Inns 308

WEST INDIES 1st inns (o/n 174-2)

K Brathwaite c Fawad Alam b Ahmed 55

L Johnson c AZakir b Jamal 11

DM Bravo c wkp Adnan Akmal b Shan Masood 91

S Hope b Shahzaib Ahmed 76

J Blackwood b Fawad Alam 13

R Chase c Mohammad Hafeez b Ahmed 0

S Dowrich lbw b Ahmed 33

J Holder c & b Ahmed 0

D Bishoo c Ahmed Shehzad

b Junaid Khan 1

M Cummins not out 0

A Joseph c Ahmed Jamal b Junaid Khan 6

Extras (b5, lb1, pen5) 11

TOTAL (all out, 132.5 overs) 297

Fall of wickets: 1-34, 2-116, 3-209, 4-234, 5-235, 6-286, 7-290, 8-291, 9-291, 10-297.

Bowling: Junaid Khan 22.5-6-31-2, Imran Khan 13-3-43-0, Fawad Alam 16-10-17-1, Ahmed Jamal 20-4-53-1, Shahzaib Ahmed 35-9-85-5, Iftikhar Ahmed 21-8-37-0, Ahmed Shehzad 2-0-10-0, Shan Masood 3-1-10-1.

PCB PATRON’S XI 2nd Inns

Mohammad Hafeez c wkp Dowrich b Holder 9

S Masood lbw b Brathwaite 9

Ahmed Shehzad c Holder b Brathwaite 4

Iftikhar Ahmed not out 4

Asif Zakir not out 0

TOTAL (3 wkts, 6 overs) 26

Fall of wickets: 1-11, 2-19, 3-26.

Bowling: Cummins 4-1-10-0, Holder 4-1-7-1, Bishoo 4-1-6-0, Brathwaite 4-2-3-2.

Result: Match drawn.

Toss: PCB Patron’s XI.

Umpires: Ahsan Raza, Shozab Raza.

