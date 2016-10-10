Illegal building major cause of flooding

It is not enough to say that dumping of rubbish causes flooding. Yes, we have a disgusting habit of flinging empty containers of all sorts into our drains and a dismal track record of keeping water courses clear. However, our indiscriminate illegal building is also a huge problem.

Why won’t the relevant authorities put a stop to illegal construction?

We have clear laws regarding boundaries and restrictions, yet buildings go up with apparent immunity. I have personally seen a main drain reduced to half its size by a builder. This drain was in plain view at the side of a main road. How do builders manage to get away with these infringements?

We have got to pass laws regarding green spaces. Too many homes now have completely concrete surroundings. When it pours that water cannot seep into concrete, so it flows off the concrete causing more water to get onto roadways and exacerbate flooding. In order to decrease the clogging of watercourses, we need to do something, immediately, about plastic bottles and containers. Give them a monetary value and street people will bring them to you.

Get your building inspectors out of their offices and into the streets. Fine anyone with an infraction and have all illegal structures removed.

Flooding is of our own making. Only common sense and an adherence to building codes will help.

AM

