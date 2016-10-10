New opponent for Lawrence in Caracas

T&T’s Sheldon Lawrence has the same mentality going into his super middleweight bout against a new opponent. He will be seeking to make it five wins in as many fights tonight in Caracas, Venezuela, when he faces Elvis Franko rather than Jose Cervantes.

Franko came in as a substitute as Cervantes pulled out due to problems with his teeth. His dentist advised him against fighting.

“I shook hands with him and wished him a speedy recovery and I told him am looking forward to fighting him in the near future,” said Lawrence of Siparia.

Yesterday at the weigh in, 27-year-old Lawrence weighed in at 168 and Franko, 163, which determined the class in which they would fight.

Franko said as a professional boxer, one must always be fit and ready to fight.

“I am taking this fight at short notice and I am going to give it my best shot. I have nothing to lose, I can only win. I’m going to be all over him from the sound of the bell. He comes here with a big reputation and I intend to change that.

Lawrence has gotten a lot of fans in Venezuela but was quick to say that “fans don’t win fights.

“I’m going to take care of business in the shortest time, I have nothing more to say,” said Lawrence. “I am happy that he was in the right place at the right time and accepted the fight. I don’t know him and I have never seen him before. All I know is that he is a professional boxer like myself. He looks and talks tough but looks and talks don’t win fights.

“I am here to represent my country, my fans and myself. I have been doing a lot of technical work and I am fit and ready to deal with any style that present’s itself. I have done a lot of running in the hills, wind sprints, shadow boxing and sparring with different opponents. I am fitter, light and better than my previous fights and I expect to make short work of this opponent.”