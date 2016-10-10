Tough task but confident Warriors in Martinique

T&T’s Soca Warriors were scheduled to arrive in Fort-de-France last night for tomorrow’s Scotiabank Caribbean Cup qualifying match against hosts Martinique in its third round group four match.

The team left Port of Spain shortly after midday yesterday for Castries, St Lucia en route to Martinique but encountered a delay in landing in St Lucia by some 15 minutes due to a thunderstorm over the vicinity of the George FL Charles airport.

T&T will need to win tomorrow’s encounter in order to seal automatic passage through to the Caribbean Cup semi-finals and the 2017 Concacaf Gold Cup. CFU rules for the competition state that each match must have a winner which means that should the match end in a draw after 90 minutes, there will be extra time and penalty kicks if needed. Martinique defeated Dominican Republic 2-1 in their clash on Saturday in Santo Domingo to also move to three points alongside T&T.

T&T head coach Stephen Hart commented on the current scenario, saying: “It’s a situation where we must win the game. This is the ruling of the competition and to be honest, it does not affect our mindset because we go out there to win every match. The players understand this. Martinique will be on a high having won in the Dominican Republic and they will also try to make the game very difficult for us. They will be at home and looking to seize that advantage. They are very hungry to get to the Gold Cup as well.”

Hart said the next day or so would allow the team to settle in and get a feel of the conditions. “Then of course we will approach the match in a similar manner to any game which is to try to dictate the pace and come away with the result that we need,” Hart said.

Orlando City midfielder Kevin Molino, fresh from his hattrick last Wednesday in the 4-0 win over Dominican Republic, is remaining confident but is expecting a much tougher assignment.

“Of course we remain confident as a team in our ability to get the job done,” Molino said. “But I have played against Martinique on a couple occasions in the Caribbean Cup and so too have a lot of the boys, and I expect they will be up for the game in a big way.

“They have won their first game also and will be thinking that they have everything in their favour to advance to the Gold Cup,” Molino added.

The T&T team will be based at the Karibea Resort while in Martinique.

The Martinique team includes a few European-based players including Kilmarnock Scottish-based midfielder Julien Faubert, Bulgarian-based midfielder Mathias Courier, France-based midfielder Bruno Grougi and Swedish-based forward Yoann Arquin. Martinique-based forward Kevin Parsemain is also in the side.

Meantime, fans are reminded that they can purchase their season passes at the following First Citizens Bank branches—Independence Square, One Woodbrook Place, Arima, Tunapuna, Chaguanas, Point Fortin, San Fernando, Gulf View, and Scarborough.

The prices are: Covered Stands $2,000; Uncovered $1,000.

Passes allow fans entry to the five home matches in the final round of World Cup Qualifying for Russia 2018; international friendlies and all other official national team matches for men and women, as well as the national youth teams.

Passes are valid to November 2017.