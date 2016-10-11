Dottin, Taylor draw WI Women level

FALMOUTH—Deandra Dottin underlined her importance to West Indies Women’s cricket with another solid allround performance as the home team defeated England Women by 38 runs in the second One-Day International of the five-match series at the Trelawny Multi-Purpose Stadium here yesterday.

Dottin took 4-19 as England Women crumbled to 110 in 41.5 overs in chasing 148 runs, to leave the series tied at 1-1. Dottin was ably assisted by leg-spinner Amy Fletcher who stifled the England middle order with returns of 3-19 from her ten overs.

England lost the early wicket of Lauren Winfield (2) who was trapped lbw by Erva Giddings with the score on 12. It got worse when her opening partner Tamsin Beaumont (19) was bowled by the local captain Stafanie Taylor to leave England 33 -2. And when Georgia Elwiss (16) was also bowled by off spinner Anisa Mohammed at 56-3, the West Indies were in the game.

However, Heather Knight and Natalie Sciver brought their team back with a purposeful partnership, adding 37 for the fourth wicket before Fletcher struck, grabbing her three wickets with the addition of just 15 runs to destablise the middle.

First she had Knight (26) caught by Giddings and then removed both Sciver (27) and Danielle Wyatt (7) as England plunged to 108 for 6. Thereafter it was the Dottin show as she dismissed the last four wickets for just two runs.

Both Amy Jones (1) Katherine Brunt (1) were trapped lbw, then she bowled Laura Marsh for a duck and the innings ended when she had Sophie Ecclestone caught by Campbelle. The West Indies Women’s total was built around a hard fought half century from their captain Taylor who made 56.

The West Indies lost Hayley Mathews (16) at 24 and were in a spot of trouble when Shantaqua Quintyre (15) fell with the score at 35.

But Taylor and Dottin batted sensibly on the slow wicket to add 47 for the third wicket. Dottin was forced to curb her natural big hitting approach in a more sedate innings that saw her facing 46 balls to score 21. She struck just one boundary and her dismissal at 82-3 saw another two quick wickets falling.

But Taylor shouldered the batting leading from the front in her 86 - ball knock that contained four boundaries. She lost Campbelle (1) and Britney Cooper (0) as the West Indies looked vuklnerable at 90-5.

However, she found an able partner in Stacy-Ann King (14) with whom she shared another 34 -run partnership for the sixth wicket. Fletcher’s 14 at the tail end also made a difference to the eventual total before she was run out off the last ball.—CMC

SCOREBOARD

West Indies Women vs England Women

WEST INDIES WOMEN

H Matthews lbw b Marsh 15

S Quintyne c Sciver b Ecclestone 15

S Taylor c Marsh b Brunt 56

D Dottin lbw b Hartley 21

S Campbelle c Knight b Hartley 1

B Cooper c Brunt b Hartley 0

S King st Jones b Brunt 14

A Mohammed c Beaumont b Hartley 4

A Fletcher run out 14

S Connell b Sciver 3

E Giddings not out 1

Extras (b1, lb2, w1) 4

TOTAL (all out, 50 overs) 148

Fall of wickets: 1-24 (Matthews, 9 overs), 2-35 (Quintyne, 13.4), 3-82 (Dottin, 29.3), 4-86 (Campbelle, 29.4), 5-90 (Cooper, 31.4), 6-124 (King, 40.2), 7-127 (Taylor, 42.3), 8-129 (Mohammed, 43.2), 9-143 (Connell, 48.1), 10-148 (Fletcher, 50)

Bowling: Brunt 9-0-30-2, Sciver 8-1-19-1, Marsh 10-0-23-1 (w1), Ecclestone 5-0-20-1, Hartley 10-1-31-4, Knight 8-0-22-0

ENGLAND WOMEN

L Winfield lbw b Giddings 2

T Beaumont b Taylor 19

G Elwiss b Mohammed 16

H Knight c Giddings b Fletcher 26

N Sciver c Matthews b Fletcher 27

D Wyatt lbw b Fletcher 7

A Jones lbw b Dottin 1

K Brunt lbw b Dottin 1

L Marsh b Dottin 0

S Ecclestone c wkp Campbelle b Dottin 0

A Hartley not out 0

Extras (lb3, w7, nb1) 11

TOTAL (all out, 41.4 overs) 110

Fall of wickets: 1-12 (Winfield, 3.2 overs), 2-33 (Beaumont, 13.2), 3-56 (Elwiss, 23.5), 4-93 (Knight, 34.2), 5-107 (Sciver, 36.5), 6-108 (Wyatt, 38.2), 7-109 (Brunt, 39.1), 8-109 (Marsh, 39.5), 9-109 (Ecclestone, 40), 10-110 (Jones, 41.4)

Bowling: Connell 5-1-19-0 (w1), Giddings 4-1-7-1 (w1), Taylor 5-1-7-1, Fletcher 10-2-20-3 (w1), Mohammed 7-0-21-1, Matthews 4-0-14-0, Dottin 6.4-1-19-4.

Result: West Indies Women won by 38 runs.

Series: Five-match series tied 1-1.

Toss: West Indies Women.

Umpires: N Duguid, J Williams.