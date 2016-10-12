Mediocrity on and off the cricket field

Nobody is perfect. That’s a fact.

Members of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (T&TCB) are due to hold their elections later this month and talk is that the elections may not be fair based on the method being used to canvass and convert the 49 eligible votes.

Almost everyone is aware of the 12 outgoing members having a vote and the advantage this will give to the incumbents, but it appears no one is brave enough to change the constitution for fear of losing their ‘positions’. Sadly, this has become a major problem with many administrators intent on remaining in power at any cost.

The major result of these sterile cricketing bodies is that many believe they are too large and powerful and can ignore both the media and the people. It is a system that is calculated to allow a “boys club” to continue at the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB), with interlocking connections that allow the presidency to be tossed around to whoever wants it in the group.

As we digest the words of Dwayne Bravo on the state of West Indies cricket, they suggest that the future is not only bleak but in a state of disrepair and needs urgent correction. But that’s nothing new.

In the prevailing climate, insularity is mounting, inspired by an administration that appears intent on grinding the sport to the ground here in the region.

I was not surprised to hear Barbadian callers on radio denouncing Bravo’s comment and questioning Kieron Pollard’s elevation to captaincy of their CPL team - the Barbados Tridents. Of course, they had no problems when Pollard was leading them to victory after victory two years ago. He was one of them then.

Imagine the Bajans had nothing good to say about T&T’s Phil Simmons despite the fact that he was making strides with a youthful, inexperienced group of players which Bajan Courtney Browne and company dumped on him. Truth be told, it was another Bajan, the inexperienced Jason Holder, imposed by Browne and company that Simmons had as his captain. So any incremental improvement to that West Indies team was almost a miracle, given the way Browne, Holder and company were going about their functions.

But say what. Such mediocrity is in the best interest of the people who run the sport. Poor performance, poor management and nobody cares. We remain our own worst enemy.

We may look to Caricom for leadership and assistance but they have their own internal squabbles which suggest that unity is far from guaranteed even at the highest level. Many of these countries depend on tourism for survival so all the WICB need to do is sweeten their hands with the promise of international cricket and the island’s self preservation rises above everything else.

So six matches after Simmons falls, West Indies cricket sinks further. If there is a rung below where we lie at the moment, we will soon get there.

Mediocrity reigns on and off the field.

And all of us who have West Indies cricket at heart will just continue to bleed, while life is drained out of our cricket.