Windies A domiate

PALLEKELE—Jahmar Hamilton missed a century by one run and Visual Singh was in sight of one as West Indies A dominated the opening day of their second four-day “Test” against Sri Lanka A at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium here yesterday.

Hamilton and Singh posted solid half centuries that allowed West Indies A to surge to 331 for five, after Sri Lanka A won the toss and asked them to bat.

Hamilton missed his century by a single run while Singh continued his impressive form to be unbeaten on 81 as the regional side finished the day in a strong position after losing the first “Test” by seven wickets in Colombo last week.

The other batsman to score a half century was dropped Test opener Rajendra Chandrika who has been struggling to find form.

Chandrika scored six fours in reaching 51 before he was forced to retire hurt.

Hamilton, the 26-year-old Leeward Island cricketer, was run out following a dominant batting display during which he counted 15 boundaries from his141 ball occupation of the crease.

He amassed a solid fifth wicket stand of 188 with Singh, the prolific Guyanese batsman who missed his century by four runs in the opening fixture.

Singh has so far picked up nine boundaries and looked set to press on for a triple figure score.

There were other significant contributions from Kieran Powell and Shimron Hetmyer who scored 29 and 48 before they were caught and bowled respectively.

Anuk Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Charith Asalanka and Dimuth Karunaratne picked up a wicket each for Sri Lanka A. (CMC)

Scoreboard

Sri Lanka A vs West Indies A

West Indies A 1st inns

R Chandrika retired hurt 51

KOA Powell c Dickwella b S Fernando 29

SO Hetmyer b Asalanka 48

SSJ Brooks c Dickwella b Kumara 3

VA Singh not out 81

JN Hamilton run out 99

RRS Cornwall lbw b Karunaratne 1

Extras (b 4, lb 2, w 7, nb 6) 19

Total (5 wickets; 89.4 overs) 331

FOW: 1-52 (Powell, 14.2 ov), 2-120 (Brooks, 33.5 ov), 3-140 (Hetmyer, 40.5 ov), 4-328 (Hamilton, 86.3 ov), 5-331 (Cornwall, 89.4 ov)

Bowling: A Fernando 12-2-48-0(1w), Kumara 16-2-60-1 (1nb, 1w), S Fernando 9-0-55-1 (4nb, 5w), Vandersay 17-1-66-0, Gunaratne 9-3-22-0 (1nb), Asalanka 26-5-74-1, Karunaratne 0.4-0-0-1. (CMC)