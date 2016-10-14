Guillen’s XI struggle in trial

Jyd Goolie’s hard-fought 46 was the only spark as Justin Guillen’s XI struggled against Yannick Ottley’s XI on Day Three of the Red Force four-day trial match yesterday at the ECIAF Ground, Mausica.

Resuming on their overnight 44 for five, Guillen’s XI were skittled out for 133 with Goolie hitting four boundaries in his topscore which lasted 211 minutes.

Kirstan Kallicharan 24, Adrian Ali 12 and Marlon Richards 11 were the only other batsmen to reach double figures as the innings was dominated by bowlers Uthman Mohammed and Bryan Charles, both of whom took three wickets.

Charles took the wicket of the dangerous Goolie. Batting a second time the Ottley XI, which posted a commanding 453 for nine declared in their first innings,—a lead of 447 going into the final day today.

Yannick Cariah struck seven boundaries in falling just one short of his half century (49). His knock was followed by another battling 33 from Steven Katwaroo, while the in-form Jeremy Solozano who struck a century in the first innings, made 15.

Bowlers dominated the innings with off spinner Idris Mohammed claiming three wickets for no runs in his spell of 1.4 overs. Mohammed’s spell also included a maiden. Sheldon Cottrell, Ricky Jaipaul and Namir Suepaul all took two wickets each.

