Windies Toil

The future of the opening Test of the Haier Cup looks ‘pink’ for Pakistan, as they dominated the West Indies on the opening day of the second ever day/night Test match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the UAE yesterday.

A record opening stand of 215 between Sami Aslam and Azhar Ali left the West Indies limping at the end of the day, as Pakistan closed on 279 for one. Ali was unbeaten on 146, while Aslam made 90 and Asad Shafiq not out 33.

The West Indies cricketers were made to chase the pink ball for the entire afternoon and into the night, as the experiment of playing the longest format of the game from 3.30 pm looked promising.

During the afternoon, fans were seen coming to the ground with their families and this was one of the benefits of staging the match at this time of the day. While the crowd dynamics changed, however, the Windies’ problems did not, as they continued to suffer against the world ranked number two Test side.

West Indies lost the toss and Pakistan had no hesitation in batting. Openers Aslam and Ali ran out looking to give their team a good foundation. The aim was to take the West Indies bowlers out of the game early and pile on the pressure, leading to a big score and the ultimate scoreboard pressure.

Sir Viv Richards, one of the most successful captains in the history of the game, urged skipper Jason Holder to ‘start well’ but this did not happen. When tea was taken after two hours, the effort was well employed to build a huge total and the construction was underway. After 10 overs the pink ball stopped swinging and it was a hard grind for the West Indies thereafter.

During the warm-up games, the bowlers were able to seam the ball around just after tea but Shannon Gabriel and Miguel Cummins could not reproduce that. Cummins was unlucky not to have the wicket of Ali with his score on 21, as he wafted at one outside off and split the hands of Leon Johnson at third slip. At tea time, the scoreboard read 87 without loss and the West Indies players looked drained from the humid conditions.

After the break it was the same story as Ali and Aslam continued to send leather to all parts of the field and some tired looking West Indian legs were in pursuit. Aslam reached his fifty off 105 balls with five fours and Ali then recorded his from 115 balls with five fours as well.

The experienced Lahore batsman turned up the heat on the West Indies after the milestone and raced to his 11th Test hundred in his 50th Test match. His century came of 184 balls with 10 hits to the fence and in the process he joined a very elite group of Pakistani strokeplayers.

His conversion rate was similar to Yousuf Yohanna who also scored 11 in his first 50 Tests. Only Hanif Mohammad and Younis Khan scored more by notching 12 at their 50th Test mark.

As the partnership motored past 150, it marked only the second time in the last 50 years that Pakistan had an opening partnership of over 150 in the first innings of a Test match. The West Indies just could not find that spark of inspiration in the desert and as fans came through the turnstiles after work were greeted by the sight of 200 without loss on the board.

A wicket seemed impossible to come by with the closest option looking to be a run out, as at times Ali and Aslam gave chances with their running between the sticks. The breakthrough finally came after 67.5 overs, when Aslam enjoying his Test best of 90, swept at Roston Chase, only to hear the dreaded sound of timber falling behind him. His effort came in 290 minutes in which time he negotiated 212 balls and struck nine fours.

The classy Asad Shafiq then joined Ali and they continued to play good Test cricket, rotating the strike and putting the bad balls away efficiently. When stumps were drawn Ali had batted for 366 minutes, facing 268 balls and striking 14 boundaries.

Scoreboard

WI vs Pakistan

Pakistan 1st inns

S Aslam b Chase 90

A Ali not out 146

A Shaffiq not out 33

Extras 1b, 2lb, 1w, 6nb 10

Total for 1 wkt 279

Fall of wkts: 215.

Bowling: S Gabriel 14-2-55-0 (6nb), M Cummins 16-2-62-0 (1w), J Holder 15-4-30-0, K Brathwaite 8-2-21-0, D Bishoo 16-3-45-0, R Chase 21-2-63-1