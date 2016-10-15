Minding my own business

Minding, best middle-distance three-year-old on this planet, bows out in the group one ‘Queen Elizabeth’ Stakes over a straight mile of ‘good to soft’ Ascot this afternoon; highlight of my day without any doubt and, significantly, trained by Aidan O’Brien!

Following the ultra-impressive statistical exploits of Coolmore last week I’ve decided, irrevocably, it’s pointless opposing the Ballydoyle operation; ‘if you can’t beat them, join ‘em!’

Galileo has proved the foundation of colossal success for O’Brien and owners Magnier, Tabor and Smith; lo and behold Minding is by the greatest sire they have had in Ireland for many decades.

Time-figures for Minding were outstanding last year, she trained on and duly blitzed them, unchallenged, in the English 1000 Guineas; last time out defeat was all about racing over ten furlongs and well-documented problems into the lead up.

Eight furlongs is undoubtedly the best distance for Minding, interestingly also entered in two other races over longer trips.

Opposition is formidable but not good enough to trouble Minding, advantaged by a 3lbs fillies’ allowance which is also the case with Mecca’s Angel, one of fourteen ‘decs’ for the Champion Sprint Stakes.

This too will be the final race for our sprint ‘Queen’ which, incredibly, has never won over six furlongs.

On the time-handicap Mecca’s Angel needs only to produce anything like her usual form but those final 220 yards will have trainer Michael Dods on tenterhooks. I’ll trust his judgement and that of jockey Paul Mulrennan.

Vaulted is a long time winning but that should be sorted in the nine-runner Maiden Stakes over six furlongs of ‘soft’ Catterick ground, ideal for this Richard Fahey-trained Kylacchy filly which has been placed three times in four starts.

Definitely knocking on the door; this one also enjoys a fillies’ allowance (5lbs) and makes for just about the best bet of yet another overwhelming session which begins just after mid-day and carries through to 9.15pm. Phew!