Poor batting leaves WI Women with heavy loss

KINGSTON—West Indies Women produced a miserable batting effort to collapse to a heavy 112-run defeat to England Women, in the third One-Day International of the five-match series at Sabina Park, Jamaica, yesterday.

Chasing 221 for victory in the first of the ICC Women’s Championship matches, only opener Shaquana Quintyne (21) and all-rounder Deandra Dottin (20) made it past 20 and they were just two of three in double figures, as the hosts crashed to 108 all out off 35.4 overs.

There were comfortably placed at 35 for one in the 13th over but dramatically lost their last nine wickets for 73 runs, with seamers Jenny Gunn (2-8) and Laura Marsh (2-31), along with left-arm spinner Alex Hartley (2-25) all taking two wickets each.

The defeat left West Indies 2-1 down in the series following last week’s games at the Trelawny Multi-Purpose Stadium but more significantly, saw them unable to pick up the precious ICC Championship points which go towards qualification for next year’s Cricket World Cup in England.

Opting to bat first, the visitors were lifted to 220 all out off 49.5 overs by half-centuries from opener Lauren Winfield and Natalie Sciver.

The right-handed Winfield stroked 79 off 111 balls with four fours while Sciver, another right-hander, gathered 58 off 72 deliveries with three fours and a six.

England were slumping at 24 for two in the eighth over when Winfield led the recovery, adding 48 for the third wicket with captain Heather Knight (22) and a further 95 for the fourth with Sciver.

The in-form pair of leg-spinner Afy Fletcher (2-32) and seamer Dottin (2-45) picked up two wickets apiece.

West Indies Women then lost Hayley Matthews cheaply for five with the score on 15 in the seventh over before Quintyne and captain Stafanie Taylor put on 20 for the second wicket.

The enterprising Taylor has made nine when she was bowled by Gunn in the 13th over and when Quintyne followed after faced 54 balls and hitting one four, the hosts were stumbling at 47 for three in the 17th over.

In the very next over, Merissa Aguilleira was run out without scoring with just one run added and wickets continued to tumble to leave the Windies Women on 69 for six.

A 25-run, seventh wicket stand between Shemaine Campbelle (18) and Stacy-Ann King (8) – the best of the innings – only served to delay the inevitable and once they were separated, England Women easily cleaned up the tail. (CMC)

SCORES

ENGLAND WOMEN 220 all out off 49.5 overs (Lauren Winfield 79, Natalie Sciver 58; Afy Fletcher 2-32, Deandra Dottin 2-45)

WEST INDIES WOMEN 108 all out off 35.4 overs (Shaquana Quintyne 21, Deandra Dottin 20; Jenny Gunn 2-8, Alex Hartley 2-25)