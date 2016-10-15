Shiva Boys look to close in on title

Shiva Boys will look to close in on its first Shell/First Citizens Secondary Schools Football League Premier Division crown when it faces Queen’s Royal College at David Williams Recreation, Penal today from 3.30 pm.

The Hayden Ryan-coached Shiva Boys team currently leads the 15-team table with 25 points from ten matches, two more than two-time defending champion Naparima College and Presentation College of San Fernando followed by St Anthony’s College and St Mary’s College, both with 19 points while St Augustine Secondary, the only other team with a mathematical chance of claiming the title, has 17 points.

Coming off a mid-week bye, Shiva Boys will be well rested for the visit of the Royalians, who drew goalless at East Mucurapo and also needs to pick up points to move clear of the relegation zone.

Also in South Trinidad, Presentation College which missed a chance to go top of the table following a 1-1 draw at Trinity College Moka, will entertain mid-table San Juan North Secondary, beaten 1-0 by East rival, St Augustine Secondary on Wednesday at Guracara Park, Pointe-a-Pierre.

Down at St Anthony’s College, Morne Coco Road in Westmoorings, the “Westmooring Tigers” lifted by a 4-0 win over Pleasantville Secondary to end a three-match losing streak, hosts Naparima College in a match that can spell the end of any title hopes for the loser.

Following today’s matches, Shiva Boys will have an easy closing schedule as it faces St Mary’s, Pleasantville and Fatima in their remaining matches; Naparima will meet QRC, East Mucurapo and St Augustine; Presentation tackles St Mary’s and Pleasantville while St Anthony’s come up against St Benedict’s, San Juan North and QRC.

In other key encounters at the end of the table, Pleasantville and Fatima College, third and second from bottom on the standings, clash at Pleasantville while Trinity College entertains East Mucurapo at Moka, Maraval.

Elsewhere, Signal Hill welcomes St Augustine to Tobago, St Mary’s College host cellar-placed and relegation bound, St Benedict’s College at Serpentine Road, St Clair.

At the end of the season, the top two teams will qualify to the inaugural Shell Cup competition while the bottom three teams will be relegated back to their respective zonal Championship Divisions.

Today’s Fixtures

NB: All matches kick off at 3.30 pm

Shiva Boys vs QRC, David Williams Rec. Grd, Penal,

Trinity Moka vs East Mucurapo, Moka, Maraval,

Presentation vs San Juan North, Guaracara Park, Pointe-a-Pierrre

Signal Hill vs St Augustine, Signal Hill

St Mary’s vs St Benedict’, St Mary’s Ground, Serpentine Road, St Clair

St Anthony’s vs Naparima, St Anthony’s Ground, Westmooring

Pleasantville vs Fatima, Pleasantville

Fyzabad - bye

Current Standings

Teams P W D L F A Pts

Shiva Boys 10 8 1 1 20 9 25

Naparima 10 7 2 1 22 8 23

Pres (San F’do) 11 7 2 2 19 10 23

St Anthony’s 10 6 1 3 26 15 19

St Mary’s 11 5 4 2 13 13 19

St Augustine 11 4 5 2 11 9 17

Fyzabad Sec 11 4 2 5 20 20 14

San Juan North 10 3 2 5 15 15 11

Signal Hill 10 3 2 5 11 12 11

East Mucurapo 10 3 2 5 11 13 11

Trinity Moka 10 3 2 5 5 16 11

QRC 10 2 4 4 7 8 10

P’ville 10 2 3 5 10 17 9

Fatima 10 2 2 6 12 19 8

St Benedict’s 10 0 2 8 4 21 2