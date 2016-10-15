West Indies up against it in Dubai

After chasing leather for 658 minutes in the heat of the Arabian desert, the West Indies looked up on the scoreboard and saw Pakistan record 579 for three declared on the second day of the Haier Cup Test series at the Dubai International Stadium in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), yesterday.

Left with 22 overs to negotiate in the night, the West Indies closed at 69 for one. The only casualty for the West Indies was opener Leon Johnson, who was leg before to spinner Yasir Shah for 15 with the score at 46. At the close and resuming today will be Kraigg Brathwaite 32 not out and Darren Bravo 14 not out. The West Indies are still a mammoth 510 runs in the red but their first target will be to avoid the follow on mark of 379.

The star of the show for Pakistan was Azhar Ali who scored an unbeaten 302 to lead the way. The right hander played a brilliant innings that brought much joy to the 2,500 or so spectators, that showed up to take in the action in the first day/night Test in this part of the world. He became the fourth Pakistan batsman after Hanif Mohammad, Inzamam-ul-Haq and Younis Khan to score a triple century in Test cricket. It was the 29th instance of a triple-century in Tests.

Resuming on 289 for one, Pakistan overnight pair were fed a diet of poor bowling by the visitors. The opening bowlers armed with a new pink cherry made no use of it. They were wayward in the main and Ali and Asad Shafiq cashed in big time.

Playing for the most part unfussed the duo were able to manufacture runs at a good rate. On the opening day, the West Indies were able to restrict the run scoring, despite not taking wickets but yesterday, the bowling was erratic and created no problems for the hosts.

Bowling to Ali became a nightmare, as he stood tall like the Burj Khalifa and produced a bat as broad as the Burj Al Arab. Runs were the order of the afternoon and West Indies players already tired after running down the pink ball for 90 overs on the opening day, continued their sprinting. Collectively they might have sprinted from Dubai to Abu Dhabi such was their toil during the innings in 36-degree heat.

The first wicket to fall on the day came against the run of play as leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo was able to remove Shafiq for 67. He faced 119 balls and struck eight fours, while his stand with Ali was worth 137 runs. He came in when Sami Islam fell agonisingly close to his century, with the score at 215.

At the fall of Shafiq’s wicket, the West Indies players saw emerging from the pavilion, the three-ton man Babar Azam. Slamming three consecutive centuries against the regional team in the preceding ODI series, Azam was not the man they wanted to see.

He came in and looked as if he was going for a fourth consecutive century against the West Indies. Playing with great fluency which was the dictate from the very flat pitch, Azam raced to a half century in the company of Ali. He was aggressive and purposeful in his stroke play but finally experienced what it felt like losing his wicket to the West Indies, at 69. His innings spanned 105 balls and included five fours. It meant that during this tour, he faced 468 balls from the Caribbean men before losing his wicket.

Ali motored on and got to his first double century and the first scored off the pink ball. He paid tribute to the Pakistan army with whom the team trained by doing some press-ups and saluting on reaching the mark. His double hundred came of 357 balls with 19 fours and a six.

He was not finished just yet and with skipper Misbah ul Haq looking on at the other end he sailed past the best Test score in the UAE which was 278 not out held by South African AB de Villiers. In the process, the Lahore man also past 4,000 Test runs. With the charge on for the impending declaration Ali and ul Haq plundered the bowling and as soon as Ali reached his triple century, the punishment ceased.

Ali finished 302 not out in 658 minutes off 469 balls with 23 fours and two sixes. Misbah counted an unbeaten 29 of 38 balls with one four.