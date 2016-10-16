Lai Hing new swimming boss: Promises by-laws in two months

WALTER ALIBEY

Local swimming has received a new executive. On Friday at a hotly contested annual general meeting (AGM) and election of officers of the Amateur Swimming Association of T&T at Cascadia Hotel, St Ann’s, Wendell Lai Hing replaced Joseph Mc Leod 25-21 for the position of president.

Lai Hing’s Movement for Aquatic Success (MAS) slate in fact completed a clean sweep of the positions up for grabs, as former national swimmer Franz Huggins claimed a 26-21 victory over Gregory Mitchell for the first vice president; Chantal Ross-Thomas gaining a similar 26-21 triumph over Gordon Borde for second vice president; Andrea Branche defeating Nicole Coombs in the race for secretary 26-21 and Indardeo Maharaj getting the better of Denise Kamal 27-19 for the post of treasurer.

Anthony Edwards and Jason Wickham of MAS were elected unopposed to the positions of assistant secretary/treasurer and public relations officer respectively, after Francis Sampson and David Sobrian declined.

Yesterday, Lai Hing said he was happy with the result, noting he can now sit down and focus on the business of swimming, which has been stagnant for a while.

He promised that within two months his administration will be providing the general council with a final draft document of the by-laws needed to complete the change of ASATT to a company, as requested by the Sport Company of T&T a few years ago. He promised that when it is presented, it will be for final approval.

Completion and approval of the by-laws have been a major stumbling block in the previous Mc Leod-led executive that prevented elections to be called at the constitutionally due date. Mc Leod however assured the media his administration was acting on an agreement by council, that elections would have been held only when the by-laws were approved and the new company had been completed.

Meanwhile the presentation of the audited accounts had to be deferred after it was said the auditor fell ill and could not make it Friday. It was decided however the accounts would be addressed at a special general meeting at a date and time to be determined.

The new president pointed out that all that is needed is the will to get the job done, saying his administration will secure the services of a few attorneys to work with them.

He explained also his association will soon be writing to the world governing body for the sport-FINA to have clinics held here in T&T in synchronise diving and like Mc Leod, he intends to approach government to continue the Memorandum of Understanding with China for chinese coaches to be used here in T&T.

In addition, Lai Hing said his administration is on the verge of hosting the biggest Central American and Caribbean Amateur Swimming Confederation (CCCAN) Games in the history of the region soon, while emphasis will also be placed on the staging of the National Short Course Championships and ASATT Invitational.

The first council meeting of has been scheduled for October 25 while the next swim meet, the Tidal Wave Aquatics Interzone Schools Swim Meet will be held tomorrow at the Centre of Excellence, Macoya.