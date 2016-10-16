TTFA secures $8m partnership

The T&T Football Association (TTFA), on Friday announced a partnership with the National Lotteries Control Board (NLCB) valued at $8 million over a four-year period as it launched its National Elite Youth Development Programme at the Hilton Hotel in Port-of-Spain.

The announcement was hailed by CONCACAF Director of Development Hugo Salcedo as one of the most significant youth development initiatives in the Confederation while FIFA’s Director of Member Associations and Development Veron Mosengo-Omba described it as similar to a programme the FIFA intended to implement.

TTFA president David John-Williams, in disclosing details of the partnership said, “Two months after being elected into office the new TTFA administration approached NLCB with a proposal, seeking their support and partnership for a specifically designed National Elite Youth Football Program, to meet the aforementioned stated objectives.

After months of discussion and negotiation the TTFA today is pleased to announce an historic partnership with the NLCB which will see them support a National Elite Youth Development Programme for both male and female to the tune of $8,000,000, over a period of four years.

“The TTFA undertakes to pump a further $2,000,000 in value which will take the form of both cash and non cash investment, over the same period into this programme. A total of $10,000,000 direct investment in our young football talent, some of whom we are sure will become the stars of tomorrow and possibly national heroes in the not too distant future.”

The objectives are to have a well-established model to consistently qualify for FIFA World Cups, at all levels, based on a proper and sustained National Youth programme while the strategic plan further proposed a number of actions to achieve this objective, which amongst them ensures; that all football Academies and Football Schools in T&T must be registered with the TTFA and be staffed with qualified coaches; and to introduce a year round national youth team U-13 programme that will progress to the U-14 level, must require them to play at least four to six friendly matches locally and one internationally each year.

The local football boss believes the programme will seek to foster the dedication and discipline required to be a successful professional sportsman and instill a professional approach to football in T&T.

He explained his association’s approach to the programme will be, to scout and select the best U-13 and 14 boys and girls and nurture them so they can form the core for the national teams at U-13, U-15, U-17, U-20, U-23 and senior levels from next year through 2034 and hone this through specialised football and life skills training.

The TTFA is proposing to develop and implement a programme of year-round coaching, training and national team duty inclusive of two to four-week periods of being in camp; to have a schedule of games to be played that includes one friendly international game every two to three months; to procure the necessary personal and team performance recording and monitoring equipment to enable scientific performance analysis and assessment; to implement a Personal Development Programme (PDP) for each player, including nutrition education, educational assessment and tutoring for the players and to maintain a players’ ledger on all those involved in the programme to ensure accuracy of their playing history and professional career progress.

The football association also intends to promote the formation of a parent and family support unit for players.

“Very importantly also, as we are doing with all our national teams, care and attention is being paid to the staffing of the programme, which will include an overall programme director, and with each team having a team manager and head coach, along with the necessary support staff. We will also complement the development of players with tutors and mentors who will facilitate life skills coaching and training as required,” John Williams said.

In return the NLCB will be recognised as an official gold sponsor and partner of TTFA as well as the title sponsor of National Elite Youth Football programme.

Meanwhile Mosengo-Omba, said FIFA is prepared to provide funding to the TTFA to the tune of US$1.5m for the construction of a National Football headquarters and Training Centre, once the TTFA can acquire the land from government.