West Indies celebrate with Pakistan

The West Indies cricketers both current and past all celebrated with the Pakistan cricket team, as they reached the milestone of 400 Test matches during the current opening match of the Haeir Cup Test series at the Dubai International Stadium in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The first day/night Test match between the two countries coincided with the Pakistani’s 400th Test and to mark the occasion the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) presented commemorative medals to players from both countries on the opening day, Friday.

During the lunch break, chief selector of the Pakistan team Inzamam ul Haq, accompanied by fellow selector and former off-spinner Tauseef Ahmed visited the press area, where they cut a huge cake to mark the occasion.

Former West Indies captain and legendary batsman Sir Vivian Richards currently doing television commentary on the series, was present to partake in the proceedings and to personally congratulate the men, he would have played against.

Sixty four years ago, Pakistan played their First Test against India in Delhi. They did not make a great start to their Test career, as they lost the match by an innings and 70 runs.

Former captain and fast bowler Waqar Younis said, “I am very proud of having played for this country not only as a captain but as a player and as a coach and been a commentator too. I have always backed my country and I feel proud of it.

Waqar then went on to elaborate why it is so special. “I was just looking at the statistics from the 1970s to 1980s and half of the 90s and we can see that Pakistan have done really done well in Test match cricket. We are now starting with the pink ball and that is also something new. It’s nice we have taken the step which is also history and hence it is a very good, proud day.”