Play Perfect Symphony

Perfect Symphony, strongly-fancied to finally gain reward for consistency in the Maiden Stakes over five furlongs of Newcastle tapeta today, will also be attempting to retrieve recent losses; significantly trainer Kevin Ryan has declared ‘cheek-pieces’ which are designed to aid concentration.

Unless dealing with a hopeless case, and there are plenty about, we’re always willing to make allowances for defeats; Perfect Symphony has been placed four times and his only ‘blow out’ came in the valuable York ‘Sales’ race when 13th (of 18!) back in August when beaten only nine lengths, drawn hopelessly high!

Five weeks later, from the rigours of ‘firm’ ground on the Knavesmire, Perfect Symphony again raced over six furlongs, at Hamilton on ‘heavy!’

Not surprisingly this Dandy Man colt failed to justify favouritism; he didn’t stay or act on a demanding surface; methinks Kevin was somewhat non-plussed!

This is the ‘Perfect’ situation; clear ‘best-in’ on my time-handicap and mount, for the sixth time, of Kevin Stott, formerly with Godolphin at Newmarket; he relocated North several months ago and it has been a wise move, both financially and psychologically.

Earlier Panova is marginally preferred to Moondust in a Maiden Fillies’ Stakes over six furlongs, trained by Sir Michael Stoute and John Gosden, respectively; a newcomer, Dealer’s Choice, is apparently quite useful, according to Roger Varian!

On a Sunday around Gosforth Park three such ‘high-profile’ leviathans are represented in a ‘seven grand’ maiden, what’s going on?

Many (including myself!) doubted this new all-weather venture and also underestimated the strength of feeling for Brexit, a decision to leave the European Union which led to Prime Minister David Cameron resigning. We were wrong.

ALWAYS BE READY is my motto!

Both Panova and Moondust have raced twice; they are undoubtedly superior to twelve others and, as ever, we are targeting each-way doubles and trebles to make sure readers win, in the long run.

Never force the issue with serious punting, ‘wait for the ball to come onto the bat!’