Williams, Phillip seventh in St Lucia

T&T’s Daneil Williams and first-time partner Marlon “Waldo” Phillip finished seventh at the NORCECA Beach Volley Circuit St Lucia tournament, at Pigeon Point Beach, St Lucia, yesterday.

The T&T duo defeated Jamaicans Triston Hitchman and R Williams 21-17, 21-19 in 39 minutes in their playoff to take home US$350 while the losers received US$250 in the tenth of 11 tournaments this season.

When action resumed yesterday morning, the T&T pair went under to Guatemalans, Luis Garcia and Erick Garrido, 18-21, 21-15, 9-15 in their losers semifinal for positions fifth to eight in 56 minutes.

St Lucians Joseph Clercent and Darnell Eudoxie topped Hitchman and Williams 21-16, 21-16 in the other losers semifinal.

On Saturday night, Williams and Phillip were ousted from the main draw medal contention after losing to USA’s Ryan Doherty and John Mayer, 10-21, 11-21 in 24 minutes while Hitchman and Williams were dumped by Canadians Ryan Vandenburg and Sergey Grabovskyy 12-21, 10-21.

Cameron Wheelan and Michael Plantinga, also of Canada beat Garcia and Garrido, 21-11, 21-15 while USA’s Stafford Slick and Mark Burik whipped St Lucians, Clercent and Eudoxie 21-14 21-16 in the other quarterfinals.

When the tournament served off, Williams and Phillips swept past Antigua and Barbuda’s Adrian Constant and Rixon Joseph 21-9, 21-13, and Anguillans, Rakeem Jones and Aldus Frank, 21-8, 21-9 before losing to USA’s Stafford Slick and Mark Burik, 16-21, 14-21 in their group decider for a 2-1 Pool C record.

In the main draw semifinals, top ranked pair, Wheelan and Plantinga defeated countrymen Vandenburga and Grabovskyy 26-24, 21-13 and Burik and Slick outlasted fellow Americans Doherty and Mayer, 21-17, 19-21, 16-14.

The finals and third place playoffs were contested last night.

The 11th and final tournament will take place in Tobago from November 23 to 28.