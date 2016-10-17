“… Now is the time to make de land their possession; but their sense of taste yuh just trace to all them fancy showcase...so the businessman he blow dey mind and his dollars they got to find.......
You are here
Williams, Phillip seventh in St Lucia
T&T’s Daneil Williams and first-time partner Marlon “Waldo” Phillip finished seventh at the NORCECA Beach Volley Circuit St Lucia tournament, at Pigeon Point Beach, St Lucia, yesterday.
The T&T duo defeated Jamaicans Triston Hitchman and R Williams 21-17, 21-19 in 39 minutes in their playoff to take home US$350 while the losers received US$250 in the tenth of 11 tournaments this season.
When action resumed yesterday morning, the T&T pair went under to Guatemalans, Luis Garcia and Erick Garrido, 18-21, 21-15, 9-15 in their losers semifinal for positions fifth to eight in 56 minutes.
St Lucians Joseph Clercent and Darnell Eudoxie topped Hitchman and Williams 21-16, 21-16 in the other losers semifinal.
On Saturday night, Williams and Phillip were ousted from the main draw medal contention after losing to USA’s Ryan Doherty and John Mayer, 10-21, 11-21 in 24 minutes while Hitchman and Williams were dumped by Canadians Ryan Vandenburg and Sergey Grabovskyy 12-21, 10-21.
Cameron Wheelan and Michael Plantinga, also of Canada beat Garcia and Garrido, 21-11, 21-15 while USA’s Stafford Slick and Mark Burik whipped St Lucians, Clercent and Eudoxie 21-14 21-16 in the other quarterfinals.
When the tournament served off, Williams and Phillips swept past Antigua and Barbuda’s Adrian Constant and Rixon Joseph 21-9, 21-13, and Anguillans, Rakeem Jones and Aldus Frank, 21-8, 21-9 before losing to USA’s Stafford Slick and Mark Burik, 16-21, 14-21 in their group decider for a 2-1 Pool C record.
In the main draw semifinals, top ranked pair, Wheelan and Plantinga defeated countrymen Vandenburga and Grabovskyy 26-24, 21-13 and Burik and Slick outlasted fellow Americans Doherty and Mayer, 21-17, 19-21, 16-14.
The finals and third place playoffs were contested last night.
The 11th and final tournament will take place in Tobago from November 23 to 28.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online