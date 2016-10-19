ARC must open eyes to industry changes

The racing season is drawing to a close with less than ten racing days to go. On the track, we continue to experience a number of exciting races with the three-year olds throwing up a treat in all of the Classic races.

Top owner Merlin Samlalsingh won the Triple Crown with two different horses via The Gatsby and Academy Award. The dominance of the Jamaican bred horses was interrupted with a strong performance from the locally bred King Arthur who ran a fine race to finish second in the Trinidad Derby. Already, two of the three horses to have returned after competing in the Derby, Saragon and War Brigade, scored victories for their connections suggesting that the form of the race was quite strong.

The eighth placed finisher, Trovatore, finished third in his maiden on a turf surface and remains a winner waiting to happen. The season so far has also witnessed strong performances on the turf by Thisonesforron while the top class horses on the dirt has seen excellent performances from the Glenn Mendez pair of Control Unit and Whisper Light. Among the older creoles, the standout horse has been Swept Away who has been very successful with four wins among the sprinting class to date.

While the performances have been good, attendance has continued to prove a challenge for the management of the track. For most of the year, the top class races have been bereft of any sponsorship which has only contributed to the challenges experienced. It is no longer clear if there is a marketing division of the sport but if there is, a lot more work seems required to revitalize external interest in the game. The challenges confronting the local economy threaten to make that situation even more difficult for the Arima Race Club (ARC). While the status of the ARC’s marketing department remains unknown, what is known is that the Club is operating without a CEO following the departure of its previous CEO after a fairly short tenure.

Further up the chain, it was pleasing to see a Board finally established for the TTRA and that has assisted in clearing up some of the backlog of matters. While a new Board for the Betting Levy Board has not been established, the previous Board continues to function and so there is some level of guidance and governance taking place there as well. Neither of these bodies are responsible for the day to day management of the ARC.

Given the current situation, the ARC must look for solutions that do not require either corporate sponsorship or increased support from the government in the short term. The need for greater independence suggests that the Club must initiate new avenues of generating revenue which are based on the foundation of the sport, gambling. The reluctance of the Club to go into gaming will hopefully be overcome following the stated intent of this government to enact the Gaming legislation which will regularize the conduct of much of that activity that is currently rampant in the country. The ARC already has a viable infrastructure to exploit this gaming activity throughout its network of OTBs.

The Club needs to also revisit its schedule of bets and seek to introduce more exotic type bets which will attract larger outlays by the betting publics. All of the stakeholders in the sport, the Club, the two Government appointed regulatory bodies, the various Associations (trainers, owners, jockeys), the Bookmakers, and the Stud Farm Association must come together in something more than a talk shop to come up with implementable ideas to carry the sport forward.

Everything must be on the table, including the option of disposal of the existing highly valuable site and relocation to the previously touted centralised location in Caroni, with funding for such a relocation provided by the proceeds from sale of the existing site. The sport desperately needs a few good men to come to the fore and lead it into a promised new direction. These men cannot be part time, not when the full attention is required to overcome the numerous obstacles sure to be placed in their path.