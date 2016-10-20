Discouldrun in SFA Breeders Stakes

A total of 104 horses have taken entry for Day 36 of the Arima Race Club’s (ARC) 2016 season. The feature event on Saturday will be the $75,000 purse Stud Farm Association Breeders Stakes over 1,200 metres for Native Bred two year olds.

The Harold Chadee trained colt Discouldrun will have his support with Sheldon Rodrigo in the saddle but he has a penalty to contend with and will race with 55 kilos. The Jose-William Samaroo trained Cactus Treasure also carries a penalty with Nigel Samaroo astride. But Samaroo is double handed in the event and Prayven Badrie rides the unraced Nabawi for him.

Gold Express finished well on his debut and trainer Glenn Mendez who had three winners last week, must be fancying his chances.

John Leotaud has Blind Date entered and this filly must be respected.

Post time is 1 pm

Here are the declared, runners, riders and weights.