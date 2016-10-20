Goal City whips TFA leaders Georgia

Three different players were on target as Golden Lane FC stunned leaders Georgia FC 3-1 in the Tobago Football Association Premier Division at Mt Gomery on Monday night.

Entering the match, second from bottom on the table, Goal City took the lead in the 27th minute and made it 2-0 in the 43rd via Akim Charles.

On the resumption, Sherlon Phillips extended Gaol City lead to 3-0 in the 58th before Warren Phillips converted a 78th penalty for Georgia, which was too little to late.

Despite the loss, Georgia still leads the table with 22 points from 11 matches, two ahead of Leeds United which has a match in hand while Roxborough Lakers is third with 19 points from ten matches.

On Sunday, Leeds missed a chance to go top after a 2-0 loss to lowly Black Rock which got its goals from Kersh Ramsey and Kysiah Vincent while Lakers edged Stokely Vale, 1-0.

On Monday in the Championship Division, recent FA Trophy winners Signal Hill made it six wins from seven matches in the Championship Division after clobbering Earlbrokes 6-2, and Bethel United was held goalless by Carnbee/Mt Pleasant.

And on Tuesday, Division One leaders, Calder Hall battled past Mt Grace United 3-2 for its ninth win from as many matches and maximum 27 points, six ahead of HV Milan.

Results

Monday

Premier Division

n Goal City 3 (Kerlon Ferguson 27th, Akim Charles 43rd, Sherlon Phillips 58th) vs Georgia 1 (Warren Phillips 78th pen)

Championship

n Signal Hill 6 vs Earlbrokes 2

n Bethel United 0 vs Carnbee/Mt Pleasant 0

Tuesday

Division One

n St Clair 3 vs Mt Grace 2

n Calder Hall 2 vs Youth Stars 0

n Belle Garden 5 vs Mason Hall PYC 1

Standings

Premier Division

Teams P W D L F A Pts

Georgia 11 7 1 3 22 17 22

Leeds Utd 10 6 2 2 31 18 20

R/boro Lakers 10 5 4 1 13 7 19

Golden Lane 9 5 2 2 21 14 17

Sidey’s FC 9 5 1 3 14 6 16

Stokely Vale 11 4 2 5 20 17 14

Goal City 11 2 3 6 19 36 9

Black Rock FC 11 1 4 6 10 20 7

Mason hall USSS 10 0 3 7 10 25 3

Championship Division

Signal Hill Utd 7 6 0 1 25 12 18

Bethel Utd 8 4 2 2 22 10 14

Lambeau Utd 8 4 2 2 17 13 14

C/Ville Unifiers 8 3 1 4 12 17 10

Goodwood Utd 7 3 0 4 14 11 9

Carnbee/Mt Pleasant 8 2 2 4 20 24 8

Earlbrokes 8 1 1 6 11 34 4

Division One

Calder Hall 9 9 0 0 33 8 27

HV Milan 8 7 0 1 29 9 21

Mt Grace 11 7 0 4 31 16 21

Hills United 10 5 1 4 27 23 16

Belle Garden 11 4 0 7 20 27 12

Federal Northside 8 3 1 4 8 24 10

St Clair CS 10 2 3 5 16 30 9

Youth Stars 11 1 3 7 13 28 6

Mason Hall PYC 10 1 2 7 11 23 5