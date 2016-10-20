Hart tells Molino to accept responsibility

Soca Warriors coach Stephen Hart says it is important for under-fire national midfielder Kevin Molino to accept responsibility for his actions following a social media apology for his latest infraction while on national duty.

Molino was dropped by Hart for this country’s must-win Caribbean Football Union Cup semifinal qualifier against Martinique which served as a Concacaf Gold Cup qualifier after it was revealed he had left the team’s live-in camp following the 4-0 win over Dominican Republic, in which he scored a hat-trick.

That infringement followed a similar incident a few days before the Concacaf Semifinal Round World Cup qualifier at home to Guatemala, in which an under-par T&T managed a 2-2 draw to reach the six-team Concacaf Final Round qualifiers to Russia World Cup 2018.

Following the first incident, Molino was reportedly slapped with a fine and the issue was dealt with internally by the technical staff, after which Molino promised to focus on the job of getting the Soca Warriors to Russia.

However, following a second infringement, which now leaves T&T needing to qualify for the Concacaf Gold Cup via a CFU Cup qualifying series, Soca Warriors captain Kenwyne Jones called on Molino to apologise and return to the team. “With every team, there are young, talented players, and they sometimes make mistakes. Coming out of this recent situation, as a player it’s important to take away a solid lesson, buckle down and make yourself a better player and a person. Some reactions have not been the best, and there has been disappointment across the board, including from fans.”

Jones called on Molino to accept blame for his actions. “We all want Kevin to put everything behind him — apologise properly to (the) coach, staff and players and, by extension T&T, and move forward together as a unit. He has been, and will always be, a great addition to the squad. But when it comes down to it, this is about representing yourself and T&T, and nobody is ever bigger than the game. At the end of the day, we’re hoping that we can all learn from this and get back to the business of football and together make World Cup history again for T&T.”

Molino who initially responded to the critics by stating he was taking the year off from national duties to focus on his club career seemingly bowed to pressure and had a change of heart.

Through his instagram page, he stated: “Playing this beautiful game is all that matters to me, especially for my country. It’s what I have dreamt of all my life. My recent decisions do not reflect that, and for this I am sorry. I am also aware of the effects my choices have had on the T&T coaching staff, the TTFA, my teammates, fans & friends. And I apologise for this as well. My childhood dream is still alive and I’m 100 per cent committed to representing the red, black & white if I am lucky enough to be selected again.”

Molino also had a photo of the T&T flag and the words: #let#he#who#is#without#sin#cast#the#first#stone.

In a response to Molino’s apology, Hart called on him to accept responsibility for his actions.

He noted that Molino’s commitment on the field of play was never in question. “Kevin’s attitude towards training and playing was never in question. His work ethic in this respect is commendable. He made some poor decisions and it is important that he accepts responsibility for his actions,” Hart said. “Wearing the national team shirt is an honour. Yes! More so it is a great responsibility.”

T&TFA president David John-Williams also had a brief reaction to the player’s comments, saying “I spoke to Kevin this afternoon and commended him on his apology.”

Meanwhile, the T&T squad will re-assemble next month for the opening match of the Concacaf Final Round against Costa Rica on November 11. Hart is expected to announce his final squad for the encounter within the first week of November while T&T will then travel to face Honduras on November 15.