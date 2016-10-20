Ma Pau spanks Rangers to go third

Former Soca Warriors World Cup duo, Anthony Wolfe and Jason Scotland were among the goals as Ma Pau Stars trounced St Ann’s Rangers 3-0 to move into joint second on the 2016/2017 Digicel T&T Pro League standings at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva on Tuesday night.

With the win, Ma Pau Stars, which has now won two matches on the trot after a 5-1 drubbing from Police FC in its opener, improved to six points, the same as San Juan Jabloteh, and three behind unbeaten two-time defending champions, Central FC.

Wolfe acrobatically fired Ma Pau into a 1-0 lead with an overhead kick on 16 minutes, past former club goalkeeper Cleon John after controlling a floated free-kick from World Cup team-mates Carlos Edwards on his chest.

Scotland, who, like Edwards, recently returned to the Pro League after spending more than a decade abroad, made it 2-0 on the half hour mark, when he turned defender Devon Drayton and unleashed a trademark left-footed strike beyond John and into the far corner following a throw-in by Edwards.

Rangers task of getting back into the contest was then made harder when referee Kevin Smart—who later handed over outfield duties to fourth official Dennis Changiah issued a straight red card to forward Devon Modeste for a foul on Kareem Eastman.

Another former national player and the Pro League’s second all-time leading scorer Kerry Baptiste made it 3-0 in the 75th minute with his 142nd career league goal, four behind Defence Force’s Devorn Jorsling with a simple tap-in at the goalmouth following a right side move by Edwards to round defender Kareem Baptiste before squaring the ball across the six-yard area to find his team-mate.

Ma Pau also had calls for a penalty foul on striker Jerrel Britto waived off by Changiah before Rangers’s best chance fell to Marvin Lee in stoppage time, but he fired overbar.

In the second match, Police coach Hood overcame a 0-2 deficit and early substitutions of forwards Keion Wilson (hamstring) and Kareem Freitas (ankle) inside 25 minutes to salvage a 2-2 draw with Pt Fortin Civic.

The table-propping Pt Fortin Civic looked set for their first win of the season term under new coach Dick Furlonge after a quick-fire double by striker Jamille Boatswain.

After an early chance for Police’s Todd Ryan, Boatswain fired Pt Fortin ahead in the 24th minutes after beating a host of Police players including goalkeeper Adrian Foncette just outside the top of the box to meet a long pass by Shaquille Stewart before hitting low into vacant net.

He then made it 2-0 a minute later when he capitalised on a blunder by the Police defence to complete his double by poking a Kestwin Goolie cross past goalkeeper Foncette.

The “Lawmen” who were without Jameel Perry and last season’s Pro League topscorer Makesi Lewis out for the season with a broken-leg, had a chance to get back into the contest from the penalty-spot, however the normally reliable Todd Ryan saw his attempt saved by goalkeeper Miles Goodman, who also raced off his line to deny Christon Thomas.

Two minutes before the break, Police cut the lead in half as Joshua Leach hammered home a left footed shot into the top left corner past Goodman.

Within five minutes of the resumption, Boatswain missed a great chance to complete his hat-trick and his team was made to rue that missed effort when first-half substitute Kaaron Foster, who replaced Freitas headed home from close up after Goodman produced a double-save to keep out a Ryan free-kick then the initial follow-up by Leach.

Both teams then created a few chances to grab a late win but in the end they had to settle for a draw.

Tomorrow, league action resumes at Couva with Club Sando hosting Defence Force from 6pm, followed by Police versus St Ann’s Rangers.

On Sunday, Ma Pau Stars and Jabloteh clash at the Barataria Recreation Ground while at Couva on Tuesday, W Connection hosts Pt Fortin from 6pm, and d Central FC entertains Morvant Caledonia United.

Results

Tuesday

Ma Pau Stars 3 (Anthony Wolfe 16th, Jason Scotland 30th, Kerry Baptiste 75th) vs St Ann’s Rangers 0

Pt Fortin Civic 2 (Jamille Boatswain 24th, 25th) vs Police FC 2 (Joshua Leach 43rd, Kaaron Foster 60th)

Teams P W D L F A Pts

Central FC 3 3 0 0 8 3 9

Jabloteh 3 2 0 1 6 4 6

Ma Pau Stars 3 2 0 1 6 5 6

Police FC 3 1 2 0 9 5 5

Morvant/Caledonia 3 1 1 1 6 6 4

W Connection 3 1 1 1 5 5 4

St Ann’s Rangers 3 1 1 1 3 4 4

Defence Force 3 1 0 2 3 7 3

Pt Fortin Civic 3 1 0 2 3 7 3

Club Sando 3 0 0 3 2 5 0

Fixtures

Round One Match Day Four

Tomorrow (Friday October 21)

Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva

Club Sando vs Defence Force, 6pm

St. Ann’s Rangers vs Police FC, 8pm

Sunday October 23

Barataria Recreation Ground

San Juan Jabloteh vs Ma Pau Stars, 5pm

Tuesday October 25

Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva

W Connection vs Pt Fortin Civic, 6pm

Central FC vs Morvant Caledonia United, 8pm