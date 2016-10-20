Noel joins ranks of netball pro

T&T shooter Afeisha Noel has now joined the ranks of professional netballer, signing with Severn Stars to make her debut in the Vitality Superleague in London, England. She is the third local netballer to be picked up for the upcoming season by overseas teams.

The first was Samantha Wallace, who was drafted by the New South Wales Swifts for next Australian season, after a successful stint in London, where she was named the Player of the Season.

The other is Kalifa McCollin, who will be making her debut with Celtic Dragons in the Superleague.

Noel and Australian defender Josie Janz-Dawson are among the two overseas players to sign for the Stars with the 10 other names a combination of talented youngsters.

Noel impressed during the 2015 World Cup while Janz-Dawson arrives after eight seasons in the ANZ Championship with West Coast Fever.

“I am really excited about coming over to play for the Severn Stars and work with my new team-mates,” said Janz-Dawson.

“I think we will have the ability to blend a few playing styles together and I’m really looking forward to learning more from Mo’onia Gerrard.

“Looking at the pre-season training programme, I know Mon will be pushing us to train at a high intensity and I’m really looking forward to the challenge and setting the standard for what we can achieve together in 2017.”

They are joined in the final announcement of signings by Superleague debutant and England U21 international Iona Darroch, former Yorkshire Jets mid-courter Lucy Richardson and defender Rachel Sweet who last year played for Loughborough Lightning in completing the lineup.

“I’m really excited to be playing for Severn Stars this year and representing my home county through this new franchise,” said Sweet.

“It promises to be a really exciting season for Severn Stars with a great coaching team around us.

“Everyone is extremely motivated and I can’t wait to be part of what is set to be a great start to an amazing journey for the franchise.”

Having appointed former England star Pamela Cookey as director of Netball and former Aussie Diamonds ace Mo’onia Gerrard as head coach the Stars have been busy finalising plans for the new Superleague season.

As one of three new franchises, starting from scratch has seen the team competing to fill a roster of 12 players and Gerrard is delighted to have finalised plans.

“We have secured some great experienced players for the Severn Stars roster for 2017.

“They have the right attitude to build this club in the right direction,” said Gerrard.

“Josie Janz, having played for West Coast Fever in the ANZ championship for eight-plus years, will help strengthen the Stars team on and off the court. Followed by Afeisha Noel who was very strong in her World Cup campaign for T&T in 2015.

The announcement of the final five players also underlines the commitment to youth championed by the Stars franchise, a joint project between the University of Gloucestershire and the University of Worcester.