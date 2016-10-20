One win away ...as Assoon puts Shiva on title brink

Junior Assoon scored a goal in each half to lead Shiva Boys Hindu College to a 3-0 blanking of St Mary’s College and within a win of a first ever Shell/First Citizens Secondary Schools Football League Premier Division title at David Williams Recreation Ground, Penal from 3.40pm.

The win lifted Shiva Boys to 31 points from 12 matches, five more than two-time defending champions Naparima College and Presentation College of San Fernando, and needing only a win from one of its two remaining matches against relegation threatened Pleasantville Secondary and Fatima College to be crowned champions.

Down at Penal, Shiva Boys was held at bay until Assoon broke the deadlock a minute before the half-time whistle while Tyrell Baptiste double the advantage in the 73rd before Assoon got a second and his team’s third three minutes later.

Over at Lewis Street, San Fernando, Naparima College kept its faint hopes of a third straight title alive with a 1-0 defeat of visitors second from bottom, Queen’s Royal College thanks to a 92nd minute item from Jeremiah Kesar.

However, at Morne Coco Road, Westmoorings, St Anthony’s College saw its title hopes ended with a shock 1-0 loss to cellar-placed St Benedict’s College, which got its first win of the season courtesy a 78th left footed free-kick from Dettori Boucher.

In the other key final rounds of matches, Naparima meets East Mucurapo and St Augustine in its final two matches; Presentation tackles St Mary’s and Pleasantville while St Anthony’s come up against San Juan North and QRC.

Elsewhere yesterday, Signal Hill Secondary shut-out Fatima College 2-0; Trinity College of Moka pipped Pleasantville Secondary 1-0; ten-man Fyzabad edged San Juan North Secondary 3-2 and Rahim Gordon got all four goals in St Augustine Secondary’s 4-0 defeat of East Mucurapo Secondary.

At the end of the season, the top two teams will qualify to the inaugural Shell Cup competition while the bottom three teams will be relegated back to their respective zonal Championship Divisions.

Standings

SSFL Premier Division :

Teams P W D L F A Pts

Shiva Boys 12 10 1 1 28 9 31

Naparima 12 8 2 2 25 12 26

Pres (San F'do) 12 8 2 2 20 10 26

St Anthony's 12 7 1 4 30 18 22

St Augustine 13 5 5 3 15 11 20

St Mary's 13 5 5 3 13 16 20

Signal Hill 12 5 2 5 15 12 17

Fyzabad Sec 12 5 2 5 23 22 17

Trinity Moka 12 4 3 5 7 17 15

East Mucurapo 12 3 3 6 12 18 12

San Juan North 12 3 2 7 17 19 11

QRC 12 2 4 6 7 14 10

P’ville 12 2 4 5 11 19 10

Fatima 12 2 3 7 13 22 9

St Benedict's 12 1 3 8 5 21 6

Yesterday’s results

St Augustine 4 (Rahim Gordon 4) vs East Mucurapo 0

Shiva Boys 3 (Junior Assoon 44th, 76th, Tyrell Baptiste 73rd) vs St Mary’s 0

Naparima 1 (Jeremiah Kesar 90th) vs QRC 0

Trinity Moka 1 (Saleem Henry pen) vs Pleasantville 0

Fyzabad Sec 3 (Kareem Gill 7th, Alleric Williams 43rd, Daviyd Jones 71st) vs San Juan North Sec 2 (Kyle Thomas 10th, Renaldo Boyce 12th)

Signal Hill 2 (Ronaldo Samuel 27th, Che Richard 75th) vs Fatima 0

St Benedict’s 1 (Dettori Boucher 78th) vs St Anthony’s 0

Presentation College (San F’do) - bye

TOP SCORERS

13—Isaiah Lee

8—Rahim Gordon

7—Junior Assoon

6—Akiel Frank, Haile Beckles, Alleric Williams

5—Zion Mc Leod, James Alex Lee-Yaw, Shaquille Louison, Quinn Rodney, Renaldo Boyce

4—Ken Bhola, Kathon St Hillaire, James Alex Lee-Yaw, Tyrese Spicer, Omarley James, Trey La Motte, Anthony Samuel, Ronaldo Edwards, Nion Lammy, Justin Araujo-Wilson, Derron John, Tyrell Baptiste

3—Kareem Riley, Jerome Cyrus, Stephon Marcano, Yohannes Richardson, Micah Lansiquot, Trey La Motte, Tyrell Cameron, N’Kosi Salandy, Che Benny, Akinola Gregory, Daniel Conocchiari, Renaldo Francois, Tyrese Bailey, Daviyd Jones, Saleem Henry

2—Tyrell Emmanuel, Jordan Riley, Jevaughn Humphreys, Nathaniel Dyer, Natinni Jones, Jezneel Duntin, Kerdell Sween, Jahreed Murray, Zion Holder, Daniel Cowan, Nashorn Simon, Tigana O’Brien, Andrew Abraham, Anfernee Joefield, Jacey Parris, Shomari Healy, Denzil Marcano, Isaiah Mc Lean

1—Tigana O'Brien, Mattheus Granger, Shobal Celestin, Isaiah Alexander, Ackeem Benjamin, Dillon Yearwood, Jarod Gordon, Liam De Verteuil, Keyon Williams, N'Kosi Chance, Jabari Hodge, Jude Phillip, Mark Ramdeen, Anfernee Stokes, Kori Cupid, Nathaniel Williams (own goal), Kerdell Sween (own goal), Josiah St Baird, Jesse Williams, Judah Garcia, Nicholas Moyou, Justin Sadoo, Miguel Garraway, Jabari Mc Kell, Shaquille Williams, Jerome Samuel, Judah St Louis, Kalev Kiel, Jelanie James, Krishorn Alexander, Kendell Hitlal, Jaydon Prowell, Darius Dickson, Jean-Paul Rochford, Mikel Ravello (own goal), Tyrik Martin, Jordan Riley, Terrell Williams, Marc Robertson, Jevon Ward, Anfernee Joefield (own goal), Shem Clauzel, Jelani Ferary, Ronaldo Mc Intosh, Dettori Boucher, Jereiah Kesar, Kareem Gill, Kyle Thomas, Che Richards, Ronaldo Samuel