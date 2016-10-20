Sammy may get Pakistani citizenship

Dubai, UAE

Former West Indies captain Darren Sammy was named captain of the Peshawar Zalmi cricket franchise for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) that will begin in early February, in the United Arab Emirates.

Sammy, stripped of the West Indies T20 captaincy after leading his nation to their second ICC World T20 title earlier this year, will take charge of the team that was captained by former Pakistan T20 skipper Shahid Afridi, who remains a player.

Peshawar has also brought on board Younis Khan as the batting mentor.

Owner of the team Javed Afridi is also seeking to get Sammy Pakistani citizenship, something he has been working on since April this year. Sammy who shares a close relationship with Javed, made the trip to Dubai, where the draft was held yesterday at the Dome Hotel in Dubai Sports City.

Former West Indies captain and batting legend Sir Viv Richards said he was happy for Sammy. “The man has taken his country to two World Cup titles in the T20 format and this should count for something. He has loads of experience in T20 cricket and I think that he will bring a lot to this tournament as captain.”

Richards was at the draft as mentor of the Quetta Gladiators.

He continued: “It is good to see our players in the region are still preferred around the world in this format. We have had some top picks here, including Carlos on my team and we all know what he can do. We are all excited about this event and looking forward to some great cricket.”

Other big news coming out of the PSL draft was chairman Najam Sethi announcing the final of the PSL 2017 will take place in Lahore as they have included this clause in the contract of the players, especially the foreign ones.

Eight West Indians were picked in the draft and will be spread among the five franchises. The Caribbean had four platinum picks in Chris Gayle, Keiron Pollard (Karachi Kings), Sunil Narine (Lahore Qalandars) and Andre Russell (Islamabad). This was followed by four Diamond picks in Dwayne Bravo (Lahore Qalandars), Darren Sammy (Peshwar Zalmi), Carlos Brathwaite (Quetta Gladiators) and Samuel Badree (Islamabad United).

There were no West Indians picked up in the draft, although Dwayne Smith is a supplementary pick for Islamabad in the event they need a replacement player before or during the tournament. Other top T20 players from the region like Lendl Simmons, Andre Fletcher, Johnson Charles and Jason Holder did not get in.