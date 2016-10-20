Smith sets arbiter’s record at Olympiad

While T&T’s male and female teams were having mixed results at the recent Chess Olympiad in Baku, Azerbaijan, the country’s International Arbiter Russel Smith was setting a different kind of record, one that may remain standing on the tournament books for a very long time.

Smith presided over ten rounds of the prestigious contest, exceeding all other participating arbiters except perhaps Jorge Vega, President of the Confederation of Chess of the Americas (CCA). Smith’s arbiting duties were suspended for the eighth round, permitting him to attend a meeting with FIDE officials in connection with an outstanding matter against him in Trinidad earlier this year.

DR is yet to be informed about the result of this charge but the tribute Smith received from his fellow arbiters at the Olympiad seems to reflect not only a not-guilty verdict by the world chess body but also an emphatic vote of confidence from his peers. Moreover, two of the ten rounds over which Smith presided as arbiter, were among the highest rated matches at the world tournament. They were between England, rated sixth, and China, rated third, in the seventh round, and between England and Azerbaijan, rated fourth, in the tenth round.

Clearly FIDE officials would hardly have entrusted the arbiting assignment of these two major matches, indeed any of the others, to Smith if there were any serious charges or breaches hanging over his head.

For the record, here are the other eight matches over which the T&T International Arbiter presided at Baku: Iraq (93) v Poland (7); India (9) v Costa Rica (70); Cuba (15) v Poland (7); Serbia (24) v Slovenia (29); Serbia v USA (2); China v Argentina (26); Italy (36) v Chile (47); India (9) v Norway. At no time did Smith preside over a match lower than nine out of the 90 matches played on a daily basis.

There seems, in fact, a lesson for the T&TCA to learn from this matter. Instead of waiting for the outcome of his appeal to the T&TCA’s Appeals Tribunal, the management committee forwarded the recommendations of the disciplinary committee to FIDE regarding the “conduct” of Smith.

The findings of the Disciplinary Committee were subsequently ruled null and void by the Appeals Tribunal on the grounds that two of its members should not have sat on the matter against Smith because they were witnesses to the incident leading to the charge. This decision was based on an Article in the T&TCA constitution. The Tribunal subsequently sent the matter back to the Disciplinary Committee for fresh consideration. But why? Should this faux pas, arising from general ignorance of the constitution, not have been the end of the matter or at least caused the election of a new committee?

Meanwhile, Ryan Harper and Joshua Johnson have taken the lead in the national championship finals, both on three points. Half a point behind them are national champion Kevin Cupid and Mario Merritt. The third of the seven-round DeVerteuil Memorial Chess Tournament run by Knights Chess Club continues tonight at RHAND Credit Union head office in Port-of-Spain.