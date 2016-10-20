Stick to Crimson Rosette

Crimson Rosette stands out for the ten-runner Maiden Stakes over seven furlongs of Chelmsford polytrack tonight, third successive two-year-old event on another eight-race programme, which represents excellent value for racegoers.

Majority of all-weather fixtures offer the same, why then does Ascot persist in serving up only six-races and charging ‘the earth’ for admission?

As a press badge holder it has never been an issue for my finances but we care about those who support the ‘Sport Of Kings’ and finance it, punters!

Without them there is no show on the road which spreads throughout the United Kingdom and characterises towns, cities and countries worldwide; I’ve been to thousands of meetings all over the globe, visited hundreds of different venues, including Arima in Trinidad where, for a few agonising minutes, we were stuck in a lift and the temperature was sky high!

Don’t underestimate punters who might not have noticed once-raced Crimson Rosette, fifth on debut at Newmarket last month which means this Charlie Fellows-trained Teofilio colt is dropped in grade. My whole ‘experience’ of handicapping juveniles starts from the top, at this world-famous Cambridgeshire course.

As an owner one always wanted to have a winner there and with a burst of brilliance Cragside supplied it on a glorious Saturday during 1984; our only other runners, Lilac Star, and Red Zulu, were second and fourth, respectively. No others!

It didn’t pay to run horses at classy racetracks just for the glory; ‘never waste a race’ was the advice of the legendary, now 79-year-old, Barry Hills, ‘assistant’ to 38-year-old son, Charles.

Crimson Rosette appeals as a strong each-way bet but Ryan Moore-ridden Sufi, trained by Richard Hannon, looks a solid ‘win’ bet for the preceding Maiden Stakes over a mile; don’t oppose, the time-handicap illustrates a ‘special!’

Thrice-raced Going Up should also ‘land the money’ and retrieve considerable last time out losses at the expense of seven rivals in an ‘aged’ Maiden stakes over one and three-quarter miles; no dangers!

Selections

2.15 Sufi

3.15 Crimson Rosette

4.15 Going Up