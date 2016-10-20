W Connection loses Raymond ‘Manage’ McLean

Passionate about W Connection, football, and a die-hard Manchester United fan are just a few reminders of Raymond McLean, who passed away at age 63 on Monday night at his home in Carapo, Arima.

McLean died suddenly and will be cremated on Saturday at Allen’s Funeral Home on Broadway Street in Arima. Viewing of the body starts at 10am and the funeral service at 11am.

McLean, who resigned as W Connection team administrator in 2015, served the “Savonetta Boys” since 2001.

Sincerely referred to as “manage”, he holds the record as the longest consecutive serving team administrator in the Pro League and his six straight Team Administrator of the Year awards speak volumes about his dedication to the job.

“He will definitely be missed,” said T&T Football Association (TTFA) president David John-Williams.

John-Williams, who served as Connection owner/president during McLean’s time at the club, added: “He loved his job and was very particular in the way he did things. He was very passionate and loved talking about football and was die-hard fan of Manchester United.”

McLean, a former Caroni 1975 Ltd employee, was a close friend of longstanding W Connection technical director/head coach Stuart Charles-Fevrier, who is currently with the “Savonetta Boys” in Mexico for their final group game of the 2016/17 Concacaf Champions League against Pumas UNAM tonight.

Prior to the start of the Pro League, McLean, dressed in his W Connection jersey and his ever present gold chain with a gold pendant of the club’s logo, was a special guest during the Digicel Charity Shield at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva which Central FC won over Defence Force.

W Connection, via a post on their Facebook page, said: “Finding the right words to pay tribute to a man that has always been ‘Connection’ to his core is truly one of the most difficult things we have had to do today.

“On behalf of our board of directors, management, staff, and our players, we wish to offer our sincerest condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones.

“Manage, the words escape us. You were one of a kind and you will be missed greatly. We are honoured to have known you and are fortunate to have shared many a laugh with you.”