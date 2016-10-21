Kansas whips Central FC to avoid cellar spot

KANSAS CITY—Sporting Kansas City (1W-1D-2L, 4 points) scored all of its goals in the second half to rally for a 3-1 win over T&T’s Central FC in the last Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League match for each club a Children’s Mercy Park on Wednesday night.

The victory gave Sporting Kansas City a second-place finish in Group D on four points, eight behind the Vancouver Whitecaps (4-0-0, 12), which had an unblemished record while Central FC, the reigning Caribbean Football Union Club and Digicel T&T Pro League winners, ended with one points from a 2-2 home draw with Sporting Kansas.

Against the run of play, Central FC, which has made a 3-0 start in defence of its domestic league title took the 1-0 lead in the 44th minute, when Mickaeel Gordon was slipped in behind the host’s defense on the left side of the penalty area and calmly finished past goalkeeper Alec Kann.

Six minutes after the break, the Sporting equalised through Cameron Porter. The forward received a long ball over the Central FC defense, brought it to the ground with his chest and finished inside the left post with his right foot past goalkeeper Jan-Michael Williams from eight-yards out.

The 2015 US Open Cup champion took the lead in the 56th minute as 19-year old Nansel Selbol created slight space for himself on the edge of the penalty area and rifled a right-footed into the lower-right corner.

Selbol nearly added another three minutes later, but his volleyed off a right-sided cross crashed off the post. He did the same in the 77th minute from a curling effort. Connor Hallisey converted a penalty kick in the first minute of stoppage time to complete the scoreline.

The T&T club returns home to face Morvant Caledonia United on Tuesday in the second match of a Pro League double-header at Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva from 8 pm.