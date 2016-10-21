U-20s confident ahead of CFU clash

The feeling in the T&T football team camp has been upbeat, captain Jabari Mitchell said, ahead of their opening Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Under-20 Championship against Cuba, on Saturday, in Curacao.

The team completed a training camp in Panama recently and arrived in Curacao for the crucial encounter yesterday. Mitchell described the training camp in Panama as useful towards the team’s preparations, as they were involved in three matches, losing one and winning the other two.

Mitchell said: “The training camp was really positive. It helped us to build a stronger bond as we lived together for a decent enough period and the vibes within the camp built a nice atmosphere heading into the competition in Curacao.

“The team is full of confidence at the moment. Everybody’s fit and all working with and for each other.” He said the key to a good opening result would be playing without fear and dictating the pace of the game from early on.

“Everyone is really confident and anxious to show what we can do in this tournament and therefore we have to take on the Cubans in a fearless approach. We know they are a good team but we are also confident in what we can do. We are the defending champions and we need to defend that title with everything we have,” he said.

“Concentration will be key for us in this tournament, capitalising on our chances and taking good care of the ball in possession.”

Mitchell was a member of the Derek King-coached outfit that captured the 2014 title with a commanding 3-0 victory over Haiti in the final in Port-of-Spain, going on to contest the CONCACAF Final round in Jamaica where T&T missed out on progressing to the FIFA U-20 World Cup.

“I’m even hungrier now and more focused than I was last time around because I’ve been there before. I have an idea of what to expect and I know every team will be coming at us. I try to encourage everyone in training to push and try my best to lead by example in terms of my work ethic and leadership on and off the field. The technical staff has also been keeping us in a gear and trying to ensure we are ready for the battles ahead,” Mitchell said.

T&T, the CFU defending champions, are grouped with previous runners up Haiti, Cuba and St Lucia in Group B which will be contested at the Ergilio Hato. After their first game the young T&T ballers will face St Lucia on October 24 and later Haiti on October 26. Group A comprises hosts Curacao, Bermuda, St Kitts/Nevis and Antigua/Barbuda.

The top two teams will advance to the semi finals and gain automatic passage to the CONCACAF Final round to be played in Costa Rica in February. The semi-finals will be played October 28 and the final and third place match will take place on October 30.

The top five teams from the CFU Final round will advance to the CONCACAF stage.