The Caribbean runs through Sir Viv’s veins

“I am not leaving my Caribbean brother here alone,” Sir Isaac Alexander Vivian Richards blurted out close to midnight at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium when he realised that your’s truly would have been left back at the ground.

Ever since I arrived at the Stadium on the opening day of the West Indies versus Pakistan day/night match, Sir Viv tried his best to make me comfortable. Here, to do television commentary on the series, he would come and sit with West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) media officer Philip Spooner and I at every break.

With the television network providing a luxury Land Cruiser for their crew, Viv decided that he would include me on the return run to the hotel every night after the game. With each day’s play starting at 3.30 pm and ending around 11 pm, we left the venue at around midnight on each night, after meeting our media commitments.

Viv, making sure his boys from the Caribbean were well taken care of, used his tremendous influence to good effect. He insisted that I took the ride back with him in his vehicle to his hotel and then he would direct the driver to drop me off at mines. There were two vehicles available for the television crew and one vehicle was left to take everyone else.

Every night Viv, Ian Bishop, Waqar Younis and myself would drive back to the hotel. On this particular night Fazeer Mohammed joined us and I told Viv that I would take a taxi because the van was full. It is then I saw the passion with which he thinks of his region. He and Faz would have none of it when I said I would take a taxi. Viv then told me in no uncertain terms: “I am not leaving here without my Caribbean brother, come we will find space.”

At that point Viv jumped out of the van and headed to the back where we found extra seating. Faz as well, was concerned and being the one with the smaller frame, he kindly volunteered to go into the back.

On this tour more than any, I saw the closeness that Caribbean people share when they are away from home. Bishop would pass ever so often to make sure all is well and even provided me with an international adaptor to make sure I was all set to do my work. Spooner would make sure that I got in the first batch of questions when the West Indies team held any press conferences.

While spending a lot of time with Sir Viv, I got to understand him more than ever. He talks Caribbean, he thinks Caribbean and wants the Caribbean and its people to continue being admired. Having never lost a Test series as West Indies captain Sir Viv made sure that Caribbean people stood tall and proud.

The man remains a God amongst men and there were times like when we attended the Pakistan Super League (PSL) draft, that he could not get a chance—not even to eat. We sat at the dinner table and two guys came up to him and told him that it would be a dream come through just for them to sit at the same table. Of course the “Master Blaster” obliged and the two guys were over the moon.

Time and time again he would oblige people with photographs and autographs, leaving many here very happy. They were swarming him really and all he could think about is not this adulation but his Caribbean people and the West Indies cricket team.

During his time in West Indies cricket he did a lot for the development of players. In his early years, as part of group called the Caribbean Connection in England, he was able to get players across to improve their trade.

While at Somerset, he brought up Richie Richardson on a scholarship to play cricket. Richardson would go on to captain the West Indies cricket team after Viv. He also took Curtly Ambrose to England to play as well and Ambrose’s exploits are well known.

Another player he personally took to England but he did not go on to represent the West Indies was Jenson Joseph. Later on when he moved to Glamorgan he carried with him the former West Indies all rounder, Hamish Anthony.

Richards used his tremendous influence to assist many young cricketers who went on to represent the West Indies at the highest level. Up to today, he is still assisting in whatever way he can because he believes in the Caribbean. He flies all over the world selling the Caribbean, as the greatest place on earth.

Though not happy with the present state of West Indies cricket, he is optimistic that they can once again compete and even get to the top. He says that people of the region is so talented that all they need to do is believe in themselves and they will be champions.