Nero eyes UWI Half Marathon title

WALTER ALIBEY

T&T’s Tonya will be hoping to capitalise on the absence of defending women’s champion Caroline Kiptoo of Kenya when the 13th edition of the UWI International Half Marathon takes place, today, 5.30 am from the UWI Sports and Physical Education Centre to La Resource Junction and back on the Priority Bus Route.

Kiptoo, who produced a quick time to be crowned champion last year, pulled out of the race two days ago due to injury. Yesterday Nero said she relishes the opportunity to be among the top runners and the absence of Kiptoo will provide a chance of that happening. The slim-built Nero was second last year in one hour and 17 minutes and hopes to better that.

“I want to achieve my goal of running under 1:17 and this year my times have been good so I feel confident of achieving that. At the Prairie Half Marathon in the United States recently, I ran one hour and 17 minutes and in the morning I am hoping to go faster than that,” Nero said.

Her effort to stop the domination by the international runners last year failed but she will have to contend with last year’s third place Yelsy Alvarez of Venezuela and newcomer Christine Laurence of Guadeloupe, whose impressive show at the NACAC Half Marathon recently, will be something for Nero to consider.

Nero and company from T&T have been offered a $5,000 incentive to break the 1:17.10 seconds barrier today, which is in addition to a whopping $50,000 monetary award for breaking the national middle distance record, being offered by Finnish Information Technology company- Mexadia.

The event, being sponsored by First Citizens, has also increased its winnings for the runners, giving the top women’s and men’s runners US$2,500 instead of the US$2,000 offered last year.

Meanwhile T&T men’s runners have also received an incentive of $5,000 for breaking a barrier of 1:10, which is separate from the $50,000 from Mexadia for a new national record.

Race director Major David Benjamin said the incentives were offered to help improve the performances and times of local runners. This year veteran runner Curtis Cox will again lead the local contingent, with the promising Richard Jones hoping to spring a surprise, as well as Matthew Hagley of the T&T Defence Force, among many others.

However, it will be no easy task as defending champion Richer Perez of Cuba is already back and aiming at a repeat, along with Alexis Pena who was third last year, Jamaica’s Rupert Green and debutants Peter Nyka and Hillary Too of Kenya.

Today’s 13th edition will produce the largest field of runners at 1,338 which for the first time, will also comprise runners from 10 secondary schools as Queen’s Royal College (QRC), Toco Secondary, Trinity College East, Holy Cross College and Hillview College, among others.

According to Major Benjamin, the event has also partnered with the Diabetes Association this year and organisers have already raised over $15,000 from the runners alone. This amount will be presented to the association today.